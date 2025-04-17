Duke Energy To Hold Annual Shareholders Meeting Online May 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ) will hold its annual shareholders meeting online on Thursday, May 1, at 1 p.m. ET.

Duke Energy President and CEO Harry Sideris will provide an overview of the company's 2024 performance and energy modernization progress to meet growing demand and continue delivering value for stakeholders.

Shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote on company and shareholder proposals, and submit questions.

Questions will be answered either during the meeting or afterward through a web posting.

Information about how shareholders can access the meeting online or by phone is available in Duke Energy's proxy statement . Google Chrome is the recommended browser for online access.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Media Contact: Gillian Moore

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analysts Contact: Abby Motsinger

Office: 704.382.7624

SOURCE Duke Energy

