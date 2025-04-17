403
Italian Premier Aims to Solve EU, US Trade Conflict
(MENAFN) Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is scheduled to meet with Leader Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday to address tariff-related issues, as the European Union endeavors to sidestep a potential trade conflict with the United States.
Following her discussions in Washington, Meloni is set to return to the Italian capital to welcome US Vice President JD Vance for talks on Friday.
The back-to-back meetings reflect Italy's strategic efforts to mediate between the EU and the US on contentious trade matters.
Meloni is reportedly planning to persuade the Trump administration to engage in dialogue with the 27-nation alliance in hopes of settling tariff disputes.
Sources suggest she has been in frequent communication with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in preparation for her diplomatic mission.
Washington recently turned down a “zero-for-zero” tariff initiative from the EU, which would have eliminated duties on automobiles and industrial products. This rejection adds further strain to an already fragile transatlantic economic relationship.
The Trump administration originally imposed what it called “reciprocal” duties on EU exports, introducing a 20 percent tariff rate in addition to a 25 percent levy on American imports of aluminum, steel, and vehicles.
These measures were later partially rolled back, with tariffs on most EU imports being reduced to 10 percent for a 90-day negotiation period.
Italian news outlets have underlined the warm rapport between Meloni and Trump, suggesting that this encounter will be a key moment to determine whether Meloni can leverage that relationship to sway the US leader’s position.
The two have met multiple times in recent months, including at the reopening of “Notre Dame Cathedral” in Paris last December, and during a visit to Trump’s Florida estate the following month. Meloni also participated in Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on “Jan. 20.”
“Let’s see how things unfold in the coming hours. It’s a challenging time,” she remarked during a public appearance in Rome on Tuesday, emphasizing the mounting tension over the tariff debate.
