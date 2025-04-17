MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albany, New York, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In thе last 30 yеars and thе Amеricas havе witnеssеd a significant surgе in adults diagnosеd with diabеtеs and attributеd to еscalatin ratеs of obеsity and poor diеtary habits and and sеdеntary lifеstylеs and among othеr factors. This risе in diabеtеs casеs corrеlatеs with an upsurgе in risk factors and with two thirds of adults in thе rеgion classifiеd as ovеrwеight or obеsе and mеrеly 60% еngagind in sufficiеnt physical activity. Alarmingly and thеrе's a concеrning trеnd among young individuals and with ovеr 30% now falling into thе catеgoriеs of obеsity or ovеrwеight and nеarly twicе thе global avеragе.









→ Click Here for The Best OTC Weight Loss Pills - PhenQ

Ovеr thе past 15 yеars and thеrе has bееn a notablе risе in obеsity and sеvеrе obеsity trеnds and corrеlating with an incrеasе in diabеtеs casеs. Obеsity stands as a significant risk factor for diabеtеs.



Diеtary Changеs : Thе surgе in consumption of sugary bеvеragеs and high sugar foods and couplеd with procеssеd and friеd foods and has fostеrеd unhеalthy diеtary habits and potеntially triggеring chronic inflammation and' diabеtеs.

Rеducеd Physical Activity : Discontinuation of rеgular physical activity compromisеs glycеmic control in hеalthy individuals and hеightеning thе diabеtеs risk.

Shift in Diagnostic Mеthods : Physicians now proactivеly scrееn patiеnts for diabеtеs and introducin' thе concеpt of "prеdiabеtеs" to dеnotе еlеvatеd blood sugar lеvеls bеforе diabеtеs onsеt. Lifеstylе modifications arе rеcommеndеd initially and with mеdication considеrеd if blood sugar lеvеls rеmain uncontrollеd.

Enhancеd Awarеnеss : Improvеd awarеnеss about diabеtеs rеlatеd hеalth consеquеncеs has promptеd morе individuals in thе Unitеd Statеs to undеrgo diabеtеs tеsting.

Introduction of HbA1C Tеst : Thе HbA1C tеst and еndorsеd by thе Amеrican Diabеtеs Association sincе 2010 and facilitatеs diabеtеs diagnosis without rеquiring a 12 hour fast and еnabling еarliеr dеtеction and particularly among youngеr dеmographics.

Aging Population : Thе aging dеmographic constitutеs a significant proportion of nеwly diagnosеd diabеtеs casеs and attributеd to advancеs in hеalthcarе and incrеasеd lifе еxpеctancy.Ovеrall and thе еscalating diabеtеs diagnosеs еncompass individuals nеwly affеctеd by diabеtеs and particularly young individuals duе to unhеalthy lifеstylеs and along with prеviously undiagnosеd casеs idеntifiеd through еnhancеd scrееning еfforts and thе aging population. Diabetes, a chronic metabolic condition, manifests with elevated blood glucose levels. The prevalent form, Type 2 diabetes, typically develops in adults, marked by the body's resistance to or inadequate production of insulin. Conversely, Type 1 diabetes arises when the pancreas fails to generate sufficient insulin independently.

Click Here to GET PhenQ From The Official Website

Weight loss is often recommended for individuals grappling with obesity, with medications sometimes incorporated into their weight management regimen. Victoza (liraglutide) is a medication known to induce weight loss, although it lacks FDA approval specifically for this purpose; its FDA approval pertains to treating Type 2 diabetes.

In 2020, the FDA sanctioned another liraglutide variant, Saxenda, for weight loss assistance in specific demographics. Given that both Victoza and Saxenda contain liraglutide, the question arises: can Victoza also facilitate weight loss?

Brief Introduction about Victoza

Victoza, produced by Novo Nordisk, holds FDA approval for regulating blood sugar levels among individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. It's typically prescribed when diet and exercise fail to adequately manage blood sugar levels, or when existing diabetes medication proves ineffective.

It is an injectable medication, holds FDA approval to reduce blood sugar levels in individuals aged 10 and older diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Additionally, it's sanctioned for reducing the risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, in individuals with both diabetes and cardiovascular conditions like coronary artery disease. Administered once daily via an injector pen, Victoza contains 18 mg of liraglutide and is injected subcutaneously beneath the skin.

Victoza For Weight loss

Victoza is occasionally prescribed as an injectable medication for weight loss , targeting individuals with elevated BMIs. Its mechanism involves stimulating hormones that suppress appetite and diminish cravings for unhealthy foods.

By activating GLP-1 receptors, Victoza enhances the sensation of fullness after meals, curbing the tendency to overeat. Additionally, it impedes the absorption of glucose and fat molecules, which would otherwise contribute excess calories, thereby fostering natural weight reduction.

Clinical research indicates that individuals administered with Victoza have reported an average weight reduction of 18 lbs compared to those receiving placebos.

How does Victoza function in addressing weight loss and diabetes?

Liraglutide operates as a GLP-1 agonist, imitating the effects of GLP-1, a specific type of incretin hormone.

Following a meal, your gastrointestinal tract produces incretin hormones such as GLP-1. GLP-1 signals your pancreas to release insulin. By replicating the actions of GLP-1, liraglutide enhances the secretion of insulin, aiding in the regulation of blood sugar levels.

Additionally, GLP-1 prolongs the duration it takes for food to pass through your digestive system and inhibits the release of glucagon, a hormone responsible for liver sugar release. These combined actions contribute to reduced appetite, potentially leading to weight loss.

Side effects associated with Victoza

The frequently reported side effects observed during clinical trials with Victoza encompass:



Reactions at the injection site

Nausea

Tremors

Gastrointestinal issues such as constipation, diarrhea, and abdominal discomfort

Headaches

Episodes of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) Feelings of anxiety

Victoza may also lead to more severe complications, including:



Complications affecting the kidneys and gallbladder

Pancreatic inflammation (pancreatitis) Elevated risk of thyroid tumors and thyroid cancer

Should you encounter any adverse effects while using Victoza, it is advisable to consult your healthcare provider for medical guidance.

Since Victoza is considered to be expensive and comes with tons of limitations and side effects, the market has come up with some great alternatives to Victoza for achieving weight loss, let's take a look.

Victoza Alternatives for Weight Loss

PhenQ - OTC Victoza alternative, Rated overall: 4.9/5









PhenQ stands out as a naturally derived weight loss solution designed to aid individuals in shedding excess fat and achieving their desired body composition. By targeting multiple aspects of weight loss, including appetite suppression, fat burning, and inhibition of fat cell formation, this product promotes effective weight reduction.

Utilizing a unique approach that boosts metabolism for thermogenesis and energy utilization, PhenQ enhances fat cell burning to provide increased energy levels during physical activity. With its all-natural ingredients, PhenQ offers a convenient and accessible option for weight loss, requiring no prescription for online purchases.

Overall, with its ability to efficiently suppress appetite, reduce body fat, and prevent the formation of new fat cells, PhenQ emerges as a highly effective weight loss solution suitable for individuals aiming to shed unwanted pounds. It stands as one of the most potent over-the-counter slimming tablets available today.

(OFFICIAL DEAL) Click Here to Order PhenQ Its Official Online Store

Pricing

In the United States, PhenQ retails at $69.99 per bottle containing 30 capsules, which lasts for two weeks as the recommended dosage is two pills daily. Purchasing two or more bottles offers additional savings and perks. Furthermore, worldwide free delivery is available on all orders, coupled with a 60-day money-back guarantee. PhenQ operates warehouses in both the UK and US to facilitate expedited shipping, serving customers in Ireland, other EU regions, and Australia.

Zmyra – Rated overall: 4.8/5

Zmyra stands out among the top alternatives to liraglutide , offering a unique fusion of natural and scientific elements to support individuals on their weight loss journey.

At the core of Zmyra's formula are meticulously selected ingredients, each contributing significantly to the symphony of weight loss. Central to its composition is Calcium L-5-methyltetrahydrofolate, a specialized form of folic acid recognized for its ability to target abdominal fat by interrupting the liver's fat production process. Chromium compounds play a vital role in regulating insulin activity and blood sugar levels, reducing sudden hunger urges and optimizing metabolism and appetite control. Vitamin B12, renowned for its overall health benefits, particularly post-bariatric surgery, further enhances the supplement's effectiveness.

L-Carnitine L-Tartrate complements this synergy by facilitating the transportation of fats to the mitochondria, especially effective when combined with physical activity.

Alpha-lipoic acid, a potent antioxidant, serves a dual purpose in promoting weight and fat reduction. Cayenne Pepper Powder, infused with capsaicin, accelerates metabolism and enhances fat oxidation. Caffeine Anhydrous provides an energy boost while acting as an appetite suppressant. Finally, Glucomannan contributes to feelings of fullness, completing the blend.

Pricing

Zmyra provides various packages tailored to diverse needs and budgets. While a single month's supply is priced at $74.99, substantial discounts are offered for bulk purchases. With its high-quality and effective ingredients, Zmyra presents outstanding value for the price.

PhenGold - OTC For Rapid Weight loss, Rated overall: 4.7/5

PhenGold comprises a blend of vitamins, minerals, and natural extracts designed to support weight loss efforts. Serving as an effective fat burner, it enhances metabolism, energy levels, and physical performance, facilitating rapid weight loss, fat burning, and muscle toning.





Click Here to GET PhenQ From The Official Website





This dietary supplement not only curbs cravings and hunger but also provides essential vitamins, nutrients, and minerals to the body. Users are advised to avoid fatty meals and adhere to a balanced, low-calorie diet to prevent future fat accumulation. By boosting metabolism, PhenGold accelerates fat burning, while its ingredients promote satiety and assist with calorie control, aiding in weight reduction and reducing between-meal snacking.

PhenGold's energy-boosting properties enable regular participation in intense activities for weight loss, keeping the body energized throughout the day and minimizing post-workout fatigue. Moreover, mood stimulants in PhenGold contribute to feelings of joy and mood enhancement during weight loss journeys.

Natural ingredients like green tea, Caffeine, L-Theanine, Rhodiola Rosea, Cayenne Pepper, Dimethylaminoethanol, and B vitamins constitute PhenGold, supporting natural weight loss and sustaining energy levels. By suppressing appetite and promoting adherence to regular exercise, PhenGold facilitates healthy weight management.

Pricing

PhenGold offers cost savings when bought in larger quantities. Here are the pricing options:



A single bottle of PhenGold costs $59.99

Three bottles of PhenGold cost $119.99 Five bottles of PhenGold cost $179.99

It's recommended to consider bulk purchases for better value rather than opting for a single bottle of PhenGold.





Zotrim - OTC appetite suppressant, Rated overall: 4.6/5

Zotrim, a natural weight loss solution, harnesses the power of plant extracts clinically validated to curb hunger and enhance weight loss efforts . Its dual-action system, taken before meals, combats cravings throughout the day while promoting feelings of fullness after eating, enabling users to manage appetite and calorie intake effectively. Supported by clinical studies demonstrating its efficacy in boosting energy levels and aiding weight management, Zotrim offers a pathway to a healthier lifestyle, facilitating improved portion control and helping individuals achieve their desired goals without resorting to drastic dieting measures.

Click Here to Order PhenQ for the Best Price Available At The Official Website!

Pricing

Zotrim can be purchased directly from its official website, offering 180 pills per box, which lasts for one month. A single box is priced at $49.99. Buying in bulk provides better deals and reduced prices. For instance, two boxes of Zotrim are priced at $99.99 with an additional month's supply free, while purchasing three months' supply comes with two extra boxes free, offering greater savings. Additionally, every order qualifies for fast and free shipping.

SeroBurn

With its rich array of natural components, this nutritional supplement transcends mere weight loss, embodying a comprehensive approach to enhancing overall well-being.

SeroBurn's formula is a masterful blend of nature's finest, each ingredient meticulously selected for its distinct role. Foundational to this blend is Stinging Nettle Leaf, a vital component supporting adrenal gland function and serving as a natural serotonin source. Saffron Extract acts as both a mood stabilizer and appetite suppressant. Additionally, White Kidney Bean Extract, an amylase inhibitor, curbs the intake of carbs and fats, ensuring greater control over dietary intake.





→ Click Here for The Best Victoza Alternative From PhenQ





Valerian Root Extract, renowned for its calming properties, alleviates anxiety and promotes better sleep quality, crucial elements of a successful weight loss journey. The mood-elevating 5-HTP, a serotonin precursor, plays a pivotal role in emotional equilibrium. The renowned Green Tea Extract enhances calorie burning through its abundance of catechins.

Ashwagandha Root, revered in traditional medicine, enhances sleep quality and reduces stress. Complementing these, L-carnitine supports efficient metabolism and reduces fatigue, while L-tryptophan is essential for serotonin synthesis. L-Theanine, sourced from tea leaves, induces relaxation. Vitamin B-6 binds this unique blend together, crucial for mood regulation and serotonin production.

The harmonious interplay of these ingredients in SeroBurn promises not only improved appetite control and metabolism but also ventures into stress reduction and mood enhancement. SeroBurn's broader benefits include potential regulation of blood pressure,enhanced sleep quality, and support for healthy blood sugar levels, making it a versatile ally in your health journey.









Pricing

SeroBurn weight loss pills are exclusively available for purchase on the official website in the US and Canada, not in local stores or popular online platforms. This ensures authenticity and eliminates the risk of purchasing counterfeit products.

Here's the pricing breakdown for SeroBurn:



1 Bottle of SeroBurn: $59 per bottle

3 Bottles of SeroBurn: $49 per bottle (Total $147) + 1 extra SeroBurnPM bottle + 4 bonuses 6 Bottles of SeroBurn: $39 per bottle (Total $234) + 2 extra SeroBurnPM bottles + 4 bonuses

All purchases of SeroBurn made through the official website are backed by a comprehensive 60-day money-back guarantee. If you're not satisfied with the supplement's performance, you can take advantage of the return policy. Simply return the supplement within 60 days of the original purchase to receive a full refund.

The Final Conclusion

As we conclude our journey exploring alternatives to Liraglutide , it becomes evident that the path to health is as varied as it is individualized. The supplements we've explored here serve not just as substitutes, but as portals to a more enlightened and empowered health journey.

They underscore the importance of knowledge as our most valuable asset in the pursuit of wellness, and highlight the power of choice as our greatest advantage. Let us keep in mind that the road to health is uniquely personal for each of us, and these supplements serve as guiding lights on the path toward a healthier, more vibrant self.

If you're seeking natural alternatives to replace Victoza , options listed previously offer excellent choices worth exploring, all available without the need for a doctor's prescription.

Contact: PhenQ

WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED

12 Payne Street

Glasgow, G4 0LF

United Kingdom

Media Contact:

Full Name - Neil Bowers

Company website:

Email: ...

US: +1 888-643-8434 (4am-6pm EST)

UK: +44 20 4572 5840 (9am-11pm GMT)

Disclaimer: The statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Always consult a healthcare professional before taking any dietary supplements.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. The content may include affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you purchase through recommended links. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

Content Accuracy Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information presented in this article. However, due to the dynamic nature of product formulations, promotions, and availability, details may change without notice. The publisher makes no warranties or representations as to the current completeness or accuracy of any content, including product claims, pricing, or ingredient lists.

It is the responsibility of the reader to verify product information directly through the official website or manufacturer prior to making a purchasing decision. Any reliance placed on the information in this article is done strictly at your own risk.

Affiliate Disclosure

This article may contain affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service through these links, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. These commissions help support the creation of in-depth reviews and educational wellness content.

The publisher only promotes products that have been independently evaluated and deemed potentially beneficial to readers. However, this compensation may influence the content, topics, or products discussed in this article. The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any affiliate partner or product provider.

Attachment

phenq

CONTACT: Contact: PhenQ WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED 12 Payne Street Glasgow, G4 0LF United Kingdom Media Contact: Full Name - Neil Bowers Company website: Email: ... US: +1 888-643-8434 (4am-6pm EST) UK: +44 20 4572 5840 (9am-11pm GMT)