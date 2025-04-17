Not Long Now! Bristol Walk Fest Launches On 1St May

MENAFN - Pressat) Bristol Walk Fest, 1-31 May, has hundreds of walks on offer, with something happening every single day of the month! The festival kicks off on Thursday 1st May with an inspiring launch event at Arup, featuring local heroes, championing the benefits of walking for mental health.

Speakers include:



Taylor Moore: Bristol Rovers player & ambassador for 5k Your Way mental health support

Helen Cox: Bristol Rovers assistant coach & Rebound with Rovers, mental-health group

Claire Allen: walked 4,000 miles around GB raising £25k for homelessness charities Orla Hennessy: founder of Girls Who Walk Bristol, tackling loneliness among young women

We couldn't launch Bristol Walk Fest without putting on a walk too! Bristol Walking Alliance, in collaboration with Bristol Ramblers, will lead a pre-launch interactive walk focussing on the healthiness of our urban streets, from 6.00-6.45pm, starting and ending at the launch venue.

More info on speakers & pre-launch walk here: bristol-walk-fest-2025-launch-event Q&A interviews with 2 of our speakers on the website: Orla Hennessy 2025, Claire Allen 2024

We also have hundreds of walks on offer this May! We are excited to have 77 different walk providers leading 150+ unique walks. With some providers offering walks on multiple dates and times, that makes more than 400 walks available between 1 and 31 May.

Karen Lloyd, Bristol Walk Fest director, says

“Bristol Walk Fest is a great chance to discover something new about the city, explore a new area, or try walking for the first time. With a choice of free walks every single day of the month, you're bound to find something to pique your interest!

“Printed programmes are out now; available in libraries and community centres across Bristol. We are still adding new walks to the website too, so it's worth exploring online.”

Walks are listed by categories: nature & wildlife; art, history & architecture; health & wellbeing, walking sports and walking for pleasure.

Difficulty level search: easy, fairly easy, moderate or challenging.

Access needs search: wheelchair, visually-impaired, buggy and family-friendly, rest stops, accessible by public transport, toilets/accessible toilets nearby, dogs on leads welcome, etc.

Online programme: