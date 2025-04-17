403
Cyclone Tam Causes Destruction Across New Zealand
(MENAFN) Cyclone Tam severely affected everyday routines in the Northland area of New Zealand on Thursday.
The intense storm system swept through, bringing "heavy rain and strong winds" to large portions of the North Island and the northern areas of the South Island, as stated by a local broadcaster.
Close to 5,000 homes and businesses in the area are currently without electricity, and restoring power could potentially take as long as three days.
In addition to this, mobile phone towers have reportedly lost power as well, causing further communication difficulties.
The adverse weather has also led to the cancellation of several domestic flights and the suspension of ferry operations, disrupting travel plans and commutes for many.
More than 60 emergency calls were made by local residents, commonly referred to as "Kiwis," during the night.
These requests primarily concerned cleanup efforts and reports of fallen trees and scattered debris caused by the storm.
The fierce winds are anticipated to persist into Friday, raising further concerns.
Authorities have issued warnings urging individuals to exercise caution and to avoid driving through "floodwater," which poses serious safety risks.
