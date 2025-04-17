Androscoggin Bank Leading The Way In Sustainable Banking

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Androscoggin Bank CEO, Neil KielyLEWISTON, ME, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Androscoggin Bank has partnered with Acumen Media and CNBC to debut“Banking on Change,” a compelling short film that highlights the transformative potential of sustainable banking. While the financial industry has a rigid set of industry norms and stereotypes, this documentary sets out to prove that banks can embrace innovation and creativity to better adopt sustainable practices and the triple bottom line.Now live on CNBC and Acumen platforms, the film highlights several Androscoggin Bank initiatives that align with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). One standout initiative is the Accessible Islamic Home Financing Alternative, which empowers Maine's growing Muslim population to purchase homes without compromising their beliefs. Androscoggin Bank was proud to be the first lending institution in Maine to offer Islamic financing alternatives to qualified borrowers at the program's launch.Through its Sustainable Impact Program , Androscoggin Bank also makes it simple for businesses and individuals to drive positive change in their communities. Clients can open and deposit funds into eligible accounts, and those deposits directly support lending in key areas that align with the SDGs. These areas include loans to women- and BIPOC-led businesses, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, non-profits, rural healthcare providers, and clean water projects.The documentary features key voices, including Androscoggin Bank CEO Neil Kiely, community activist and writer Reza Jalali, and MaineWorks founder Margo Walsh.“'Banking on Change' illustrates how banks can balance profitability with purpose,” said Kiely.“Our dedication to sustainable banking reflects our mission to leave a lasting positive impact on our clients, colleagues, communities, and the world.”Watch the Campaign Live now on CNBC here.BOILERPLATE:Headquartered in Lewiston, Maine, Androscoggin Bank has been independent for 154 years. In 2021, the Bank became a Certified B CorporationTM, joining only a handful other banks nationally to meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability. The team at Androscoggin is eager to empower Maine's business owners to improve their financial lives and continue to fuel economic growth for the state. To further this work, the Bank has recently launched a Sustainable Impact Program, designed to direct deposits to support lending in key areas that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Androscoggin Bank is Member FDIC. Join the Sustainable Impact Program today and follow the conversation on LinkedIn .

Mariella Del Federico

Acumen Media

+442035533664 ext.

email us here

Androscoggin Bank in 50 SDG Leaders | Androscoggin Bank – Leading the Way in Sustainable Banking

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.