Iraq Criticizes Lebanese President's Remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iraq's Foreign Ministry called in Lebanese Ambassador to Iraq, Ali al-Habhab, to express its discontent over remarks made by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun concerning the Iraqi paramilitary group, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).
The ministry issued a statement criticizing Aoun's comments from a recent media interview, where he rejected the notion of adopting the PMF model to incorporate Hezbollah into the Lebanese military.
Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister for Bilateral Relations, Mohammed Bahr AlUloom, emphasized that the PMF is a crucial component of Iraq's military security framework, recognized as a legitimate governmental institution and integral to the Iraqi state.
He noted that it would have been preferable to avoid involving Iraq in Lebanon's domestic issues or using an official Iraqi entity as a reference in this context. AlUloom expressed hope that President Aoun would amend his statement to enhance the fraternal ties between the two nations and uphold mutual respect for each country's sovereignty.
In response, al-Habhab reiterated the strong bonds between Lebanon and Iraq, assuring that he would communicate Iraq's concerns to Aoun and strive to rectify the situation, thereby fostering the growth and preservation of their bilateral relations, as stated in the ministry's announcement.
