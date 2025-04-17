403
Fed’S Inflation Warning Collides With Trump’S Tariff Strategy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered an unusually frank assessment Wednesday, admitting the central bank faces unprecedented uncertainty from President Trump's sweeping new tariffs.
Speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago, Powell acknowledged that the average U.S. tariff rate has now reached 22.5%, its highest since 1909. He warned that these measures could drive up inflation and slow economic growth, with risks that inflation may remain elevated for years.
Markets reacted sharply to Powell's remarks. The Dow Jones dropped 700 points, while the Nasdaq fell 3.5%, as investors recalibrated expectations for growth and consumer prices.
Trump's“reciprocal tariffs,” announced April 2, target over 180 countries with rates up to 50%. Combined duties on Chinese goods now total 245%. In response, China has imposed 125% tariffs on U.S. products and restricted exports of rare earth metals, which are critical for American technology and defense.
Powell admitted these actions exceeded the Fed 's expectations by 40-60%. He said there is no modern precedent for managing such broad and significant tariff increases.
Supply chains, especially in the auto and technology sectors, now face major disruptions. Apparel prices could rise 17%, and companies like Nvidia have reported multi-billion-dollar losses due to Chinese export controls.
Fed Holds Steady Amid Tariff Pressures
The Federal Reserve now faces a difficult balancing act. Economic models from Penn Wharton estimate that the tariffs could reduce long-term U.S. GDP by 6% and lower wages by 5%.
The average American household may lose $3,800 in purchasing power this year, with middle-income households facing a $22,000 loss over a lifetime. Lower-income families could see annual losses of $1,700.
Despite these risks, Powell declined to signal any immediate interest rate cuts. The Fed's key rate remains at 4.25-4.5%. He emphasized that policymakers need more clarity before making any adjustments.
Powell also challenged the claim that foreign exporters bear the brunt of tariffs, stating that American consumers and businesses pay a significant share of the costs. Trump's administration argues that the tariffs will help rebuild U.S. manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.
However, the bond market's reaction-ten-year Treasury yields jumped 0.4% after Powell's speech-suggests investors remain concerned about the long-term impact on growth and government finances.
With U.S.-China trade volumes down 18% this quarter and global trade flows contracting nearly 10%, the consequences of these tariffs are already visible. Major U.S. brands, including Nike, now face tariffs on nearly all imported footwear.
The Fed's cautious approach highlights the challenge of managing inflation and employment when new trade barriers reshape the economic landscape. The coming months will reveal whether the administration's strategy can deliver the intended manufacturing revival.
Alternatively, they may show if the costs to consumers and businesses will outweigh the benefits. Powell's remarks underscore the uncertainty facing U.S. economic policy as the effects of these tariffs continue to unfold.
