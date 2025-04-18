Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanese President Holds Talks with King Abdullah II


2025-04-18 08:30:23
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a phone conversation with Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday to discuss the investigation into a recently uncovered missile manufacturing cell in Jordan. Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to cooperating fully on the matter.

The Lebanese Presidency issued a statement saying that Aoun had instructed Justice Minister Adel Nassar to collaborate with his Jordanian counterpart, facilitating information sharing and supporting the investigation, in coordination with both countries' security and judicial agencies.

A day after the General Intelligence Directorate of Jordan announced the arrest of 16 individuals linked to efforts "aimed at undermining national security and inciting chaos and material sabotage within the Kingdom," details have emerged regarding the suspects. These individuals are reportedly accused of manufacturing rockets and drones for unlawful activities. According to reports from a local broadcaster, some members of the group had traveled to Lebanon to connect with a significant figure in the operation, where they intended to arrange additional training and cooperation.

In a separate conversation on Tuesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam assured his Jordanian counterpart that "Lebanon rejects being a base or launchpad for any activity that could threaten the security of any brotherly or friendly nation."

