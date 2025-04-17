Futureverse Announces Acquisition Of Candy Digital

Futureverse + Candy Logo

Brands Including MLB, Netflix & DC Comics Enter the Futureverse Ecosystem Leading to a New Chapter of AI Powered Fan Experiences

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Futureverse , the leader in revolutionary, generative AI and open gaming technologies, has announced its acquisition of Candy Digital , home to blue chip brands like Major League Baseball (MLB), Netflix , Getty Images , Warner Bros. Discovery, and DC Comics with the goal of bringing AI to the forefront in the next chapter of immersive experiences for brands and sports entertainment.

In today's modern media landscape, consumers already spend most of their time in front of screens-the digital world is where attention lives. Brands and IP are challenged with the constant question of what happens next in a fragmented sea of content? Brands must find innovative ways to utilize emerging technology to break through to consumers and create interesting experiences that people actually care about.

With the acquisition of Candy, Futureverse is setting out to help these brands break through the noise by injecting its patented, state of the art AI and metaverse technology into Candy's high-profile IP including over 4M digital collectibles and a massive customer base of over 1.5M accounts.

"Brands like MLB and DC Comics already sit at the intersection of digital and real-world fandom," said Aaron McDonald, Co-Founder and CEO, Futureverse . "By bringing them into Futureverse's ecosystem, we can leverage our technology to build the kind of immersive experiences that enhance brand loyalty and create a new format for great brands, beloved characters and world class stories to deepen their user engagement.

"Candy combines emerging technology with purpose-driven design to create loyalty programs, digital ticketing, on-chain gaming, and fan marketplaces that reward participation and strengthen fan communities," said Matt Novogratz, Co-Founder and SVP of Candy Digital. "It's a natural move for us to join forces with Futureverse who are true industry leaders with patented technology that is defining how brands will engage in this ever-evolving digital world where most interactions take place."

Candy's premium IP and expansive content library will be integrated into The Root Network , Futureverse's layer 1 blockchain, which will address brand concerns around AI, creative rights, and ownership. No longer relying on outdated legal frameworks, Futureverse embeds IP protection directly into its technology-giving these brands the power to unlock new revenue and allow their protected assets to be safely used across gaming and new digital experiences in this next phase of the internet.

Futureverse's tech stack will open new doors for Candy's partners to engage with fresh, digitally native audiences, fostering creativity. Futureverse is creating the ultimate next-generation fan experience-one where digital ownership is real, gameplay is truly interoperable, and accessibility is easy for everyday people.

Candy Digital is backed by industry-leading investors, who are now welcomed to the Futureverse ecosystem, including Galaxy Digital, ConsenSys Mesh, HENI, 10T Holdings, Microsoft, Griffin Gaming, RRE Ventures, Arcadia, Martis Capital, Third Kind Venture Capital, Warner Brothers, The Lao, Wakem Digital, and Jay Street Holdings, among others.

