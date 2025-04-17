EECU Opens North Frisco Financial Center Located Inside H-E-B

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Financial Center features a clean and modern look, with two Personal Teller Machines for quick, convenient transactions and an option to video chat for live assistance. The Financial Center also features two Dialogue Offices where Members can meet with an experienced advisor to have a conversation about their financial needs, from home buying and auto loans to investment goals and insurance.

"We're excited to continue expanding our presence in Collin County with the addition of our new North Frisco location," said EECU President and CEO Lonnie Nicholson. "We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with H-E-B and for the opportunity to better serve our Members in Collin County."

EECU plans to host a Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, April 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Open to the public, residents can stop by the celebration for a chance to win prizes such as H-E-B gift cards and Dallas Stars merchandise. Dallas Stars mascot Victor E. Green will also be at the Grand Opening from 1 to 3 p.m. to take photos with attendees.

The North Frisco Financial Center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

About EECU

With more than $4.1 billion in assets and over 292,000 Members, EECU is one of North Texas's largest locally-owned financial institutions. EECU is a not-for-profit credit union and has been serving North Texas for more than 90 years. Today, EECU offers a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs, and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU or connect with EECU on Facebook , X , Instagram , and LinkedIn . Equal Housing Opportunity. Federally Insured by NCUA.

