Epson's First Direct-To-Film Printer Now Available

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "DTFilm is a rapidly growing market, offering a highly versatile solution for creating a wide range of applications," said Lily Hunter, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The SureColor G6070 is poised to dramatically impact the industry, delivering a durable solution that fill in the gaps that garment decorators currently have. It offers a solution for intricate designs with fine details and small application such as chest logos. With the wide-format SureColor G6070, garment decorators and print providers can efficiently print hundreds of company logos or pre-ordered designs on one sheet, increasing shop efficiency and versatility by supporting a variety of materials outside of cotton-based goods."

Epson SureColor G6070 Wide-Format DTFilm Printer Now Available Through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers

The SureColor G6070 is powered by a PrecisionCore® Micro TFP® printhead with Nozzle Verification Technology, and a large-capacity sealed-ink-pack system, featuring UltraChrome® DF Inks, to deliver stunning output with vibrant colors and crisp detail. It features a generous 35-inch print width with a front-loading design that easily fits against walls to save floor space. Touting an automated maintenance system and fabric printhead wiper cleaning system, the SureColor G6070 produces consistent, high-quality prints continuously, without constant monitoring of the printer.

Designed to support a variety of workflows, the SureColor G6070 comes equipped with Fiery Digital Factory DTF Epson Edition advanced production print software to reach production speed faster, and Epson Cloud Solution PORT®1 for production monitoring and workflow management.

Availability

The SureColor G6070 is available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging resellers. The printer is designed for use exclusively with Epson ink packs* and includes a one-year limited warranty. For additional information, visit .

