SAMYANG FOODS IGNITES COACHELLA WITH SPICY BULDAK ACTIVATION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Samyang turned up the heat during the festival's first weekend, April 11-13, with an immersive Buldak activation located across from Coachella's Indio Central Market. Drawing thousands of attendees, the Buldak pop-up offered Buldak Hot Sauce tastings and interactive experiences, capturing the attention – and taste buds – of spice lovers from around the world.

The Buldak pop-up quickly became one of the most buzzed-about experiences at Coachella, thanks to a series of immersive experiences housed within the space that invited visitors to dive into the bold flavors – and the fun – of Buldak. Designed with social media engagement in mind, the pop-up encouraged guests to capture and post their adventures, making it one of the most interactive and shareable brand activations of the festival.

At the pop-up entrance, visitors were greeted by "Buldak Duets," an interactive station where fans created fun content alongside GloRilla. After scanning a QR code, guests followed audio instructions to sample Buldak Hot Sauce – Carbonara, Original or 2X Spicy – on popcorn. Onscreen, GloRilla challenged them to keep a straight face for 10 seconds. This playful activation tested spice tolerance and captured shareable moments for social media.

Next came "Buldak Launch," a thrilling, multi-sensory experience that lifted fans into the air to "ride the Buldak high." Guests climbed into elevated seats as a countdown appeared on an LED screen, while practical effects like smoke and air simulated a fiery launch. Guests chose from three spice levels, with the lift intensity matching their heat tolerance. Like Buldak Duets, each guest received a personalized video to share on social media.

The pop-up also featured a dessert bar offering unique sweet-and-spicy sauce pairings like ice cream and frozen fruit, giving attendees a refreshing way to cool down after the heat.

Kim Jung-soo, CEO & Vice Chairman of Samyang Foods, was onsite to oversee the activation and connect with guests directly. She was joined by special celebrity visitors, including GloRilla, K-pop group ENHYPEN, dancer Gabi, and beauty creator LeoJ, all of whom sampled the Buldak offerings and shared their spicy experiences on social media, amplifying the brand's reach even further.

Beyond the main pop-up, Samyang Foods expanded its reach with five additional sampling stations across the Coachella grounds. Festival attendees could easily try Buldak Hot Sauce in both Original and Carbonara flavors, with to-go sauce sticks available in key areas such as the food court and VIP sections, ensuring even more people got to taste the Buldak heat with their festival eats.

For those looking to bring the spice home, the Coachella General Store was stocked with Buldak ramen and sauces for purchase. This retail component gave fans a convenient way to continue their Buldak experience beyond the festival.

"This partnership is a landmark moment – not just for Samyang Foods, but for Korean brands as a whole," said Youngsik Shin, CEO of Samyang America. "We're excited to share the bold flavor of Buldak with a global audience and continue building unforgettable culinary experiences that showcase Korean food culture in new and exciting ways."

With the second weekend set to kick off April 18, the buzz around the Buldak experience is only growing. With its successful Coachella debut, Samyang Foods is proving that K-spicy is more than just a trend – it's a global movement.

ABOUT SAMYANG FOODS

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea's first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Foods's innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica to learn more.

