The Chill Brothers Expand Into North Carolina With Acquisition Of Alternative Aire

- Neil Bhapkar, Head of Corporate Development DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Chill Brothers , a Texas-based leader in residential and commercial HVAC services, are proud to announce the successful acquisition of Alternative Aire. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Established in 2011, Alternative Aire is a residential HVAC services provider operating in Durham and surrounding areas. The business has a strong reputation for exceptional service and customer satisfaction, being recognized as the #1 Best Rated HVAC Services in Durham in 2025.This strategic acquisition marks The Chill Brothers' entry into the Southeast U.S., aligning with its mission to deliver high-quality, affordable and energy-efficient comfort solutions to homeowners across the nation.“Joining The Chill Brothers family is an exciting new chapter for Alternative Aire,” said Scott Brennan, founder of Alternative Aire.“We've built strong relationships and a trusted reputation here in Durham, and we're confident that The Chill Brothers' commitment to customer service and innovation will only elevate what we've started. Together, we're bringing the best of both teams to serve our community with even greater care and expertise.”With this expansion, homeowners in North Carolina can expect enhanced service offerings, including smart HVAC solutions, improved financing options, and The Chill Brothers' signature commitment to superior customer care.“We are thrilled to welcome Scott and the Alternative Aire team to The Chill Brothers family,” said Neil Bhapkar, Head of Corporate Development at The Chill Brothers.“This acquisition plays a crucial role in expanding our regional footprint and service offering across the country. Alternative Aire has built a strong reputation in Durham, and we're proud to carry that legacy forward and partner with the team to provide exceptional customer service and solutions to our collectively growing customer base.”The Chill Brothers is actively seeking to partner with residential and commercial HVAC service businesses as part of its ongoing expansion strategy. Interested owners are encouraged to visit for more information.The Chill Brothers is majority-owned by Forum Asset Management.ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers is a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services in the Southern U.S. Our mission is to deliver the most reliable and affordable heating, cooling and air purification services to American families. With a team of fully trained and certified professionals, The Chill Brothers offers in-home consultations and [steadfast] support to enhance home air quality and energy efficiency. The Chill Brothers is a Lennox Premier Dealer and a multiple recipient of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award, and was honored with the Circle of Excellence award in 2025 as one of the top 1% of all Lennox dealers in North America.ABOUT FORUM ASSET MANAGEMENTForum is an investor, developer and asset manager that has operated across North America for over 25 years. Forum's core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary Outcomes to our stakeholders. Forum's adaptable, agile and dynamic team is committed to sustainability, responsible investing and creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest. Forum's investment focus includes real estate, private equity and infrastructure. The enterprise value of Forum's assets under management currently exceeds C$3.1 billion. For more information about Forum, visit: .

