Bhopal Court Orders Re-Investigation In Sarla Mishra 'Suicide' Case, Political Upheaval Expected

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 17 (IANS) A Bhopal court on Wednesday ordered a renewed probe into the "suicide" case of Congress leader Sarla Mishra, which occurred 28 years ago in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The court has found the entire investigation "incomplete".

The court has found several shortcomings in the investigation.

This development is expected to stir significant political unrest in the state.

Sarla Mishra, a prominent and dynamic Congress leader, passed away "due to severe burn injuries" on February 14, 1997, in Bhopal, during the tenure of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh led by the then Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Palak Rai, has ordered a fresh police investigation into the case as Sarla Mishra's brother Anurag Mishra had filed a protest petition against the entire probe and closure report of the state police.

The initial police inquiry had concluded Sarla Mishra's death as a "suicide", but the court found the "investigation was incomplete" and has mandated a thorough review and reinvestigation of the case through an order on Wednesday.

The TT Nagar police station, which handled the original investigation, will lead the renewed probe.

While speaking to IANS, Sarla Mishra's brother, Anurag Mishra, who had filed a "protest petition" challenging the earlier investigation accused the then Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh of being involved in his sister's death, attributing it to political rivalry.

Anurag Mishra has pursued a legal battle for years, and the court has now ordered the reopening of the case.

The TT Nagar police station has been tasked with conducting the investigation.

Initially, Sarla Mishra's death was classified as a "suicide" following an investigation.

The case was officially closed in 2000.

However, the court has now determined that the "investigation was inadequate" and has directed the police to re-examine the matter and submit a fresh report, Anurag Mishra said.

This case has long been a topic of discussion in state politics, with allegations also levelled against Digvijaya Singh's brother, Laxman Singh.

During several elections, the BJP raised this issue to target Digvijaya Singh.

Although the closure of the case diminished its political impact, the court's recent order is expected to reignite controversy, providing the BJP an opportunity to launch renewed attacks on Digvijaya Singh and the Congress party.

Meanwhile, the stance of the Congress on this matter will be closely watched.

Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh may face heightened challenges as the case is reopened.

Sarla Mishra's brother, Anurag Mishra, has reiterated his allegations against Digvijaya Singh, claiming his sister was murdered due to political enmity.

Expressing satisfaction over the court's decision, Anurag Mishra stated his hope for justice.