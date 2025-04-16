India's Organic Exports Surge 35% To USD 666 Mn In FY 2024-25

MENAFN - KNN India)India's exports of organic products rose by 35 percent to USD 665.96 million (approximately Rs 5,710 crore) from USD 494.80 million (approximately Rs 4,240 crore) in the previous year, according to government data released on Tuesday.

The volume of organic exports also rose substantially, showing a 41 percent increase to 0.37 million tonnes from 0.26 million tonnes in the previous fiscal year.

The growth was driven primarily by increased shipments across several key product categories.

Organic cereals, particularly rice and millets, nearly doubled in export value, reaching USD 161.67 million compared to USD 86.66 million in FY24.

Organic processed food exports rose to USD 154.01 million from USD 129.61 million, while medicinal plant products increased to USD 88.57 million from USD 72.42 million.

Other significant contributions came from organic tea exports, which grew to USD 45.13 million from USD 34.11 million; organic spices, which increased to USD 45.42 million from USD 35.93 million; and organic oilseeds, which expanded to USD 36.20 million from USD 25.64 million.

While the government attributes this upward trend to rising global demand for Indian organic products, industry experts caution that substantial work remains to rebuild the 'Organic India' brand amid questions regarding the credibility of certifying agencies.

This concern is particularly relevant as Indian organic products continue to undergo additional testing at many importing destinations, and notably, the United States has yet to resume its recognition of India's National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP).

In January 2025, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal launched the eighth edition of the NPOP, introducing new regulations designed to enhance clarity and transparency in organic product standards and better align with global benchmarks.

Goyal highlighted that the Ministries of Cooperation, Agriculture, and Commerce are collaborating to advance organic farming by providing comprehensive support to farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

This support encompasses skill development and training programs, export facilitation services, and assistance with marketing and packaging strategies.

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the organic sector, the government has launched a revamped NPOP portal intended to increase visibility and streamline operations for organic stakeholders.

Additionally, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has upgraded its TraceNet system to version 2.0, integrating it with NPOP for seamless operations and enhanced regulatory oversight capabilities.

(KNN Bureau)