JHR Operates Special Journey On Occasion Of Flag Day
The event was held in celebration of the Jordanian Flag Day.
The journey featured the participation of a group of children with special needs from Al Raja International Centre Association, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The invitation was extended by the corporation as part of a humanitarian initiative aimed at including this group in national celebrations and fostering a sense of belonging.
JHR Director-General Zahi Khalil stressed that the initiative is part of the corporation's commitment to social responsibility and its ongoing efforts to participate in national events while promoting human and social values.
