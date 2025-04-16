JHR Operates Special Journey On Occasion Of Flag Day

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hejaz Railway Corporation (JHR) on Wednesday operated a special journey on board the historic train, decorated with the Jordanian flag, along a“symbolic route” that reflects the institution's“deep” ties to the Kingdom's national and historical heritage.

The event was held in celebration of the Jordanian Flag Day.

The journey featured the participation of a group of children with special needs from Al Raja International Centre Association, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The invitation was extended by the corporation as part of a humanitarian initiative aimed at including this group in national celebrations and fostering a sense of belonging.

JHR Director-General Zahi Khalil stressed that the initiative is part of the corporation's commitment to social responsibility and its ongoing efforts to participate in national events while promoting human and social values.