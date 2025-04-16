B4E Raises Series A For $99 Bunker Subscription Service

Bunkers 4 Everyone bunker pre-installation

Company to Accelerate Research, Production, and U.S. National Park Pilot Program

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bunkers 4 Everyone (B4E), the pioneer behind self-sustaining subterranean“Event Bunkers,” today announced the close of a large Series A funding round led by Horizon Impact Capital, with participation from angel investors and strategic concrete suppliers.

B4E's mission is to democratize underground safety by offering secure, eco-conscious bunkers that help families and communities thrive amid societal unrest, cosmic phenomena, and other modern threats. The newly secured capital will fuel advanced research, production capabilities, and a pilot program in a soon-to-be released federal national park.

“We believe 'preparedness' shouldn't just be for billionaires living in Hawaii or Austin,” said Doug Kelsey, CEO and Founder of Bunkers 4 Everyone.“This Series A validates our vision and sets us on a course to bring survival to people who don't have a private jet in the backyard.”

B4E bunkers utilize a closed-loop approach, combining occupant-tracking AI, hydroponic farming, and waste-to-energy conversion. By turning organic waste into biogas, the system can generate continuous power while reducing refuse by up to 90%. B4E bunkers are meant to provide completely sealed living for up to 17 years.

“Tekniska Verken in Sweden has been a huge inspiration and help to us,” Kelsey said.“They've been producing energy and water for years using this tech. It just seemed like a no-brainer, because you have to do something with all your waste when you're sealed up for that long.”

B4E also employs self-healing, permeable concrete with an 80% reduced carbon footprint compared to standard concrete formulations. This innovative material alleviates stress on surrounding ecosystems while allowing for proper drainage-a crucial factor for preventing flooding in underground structures.

Entry-level bunkers will start at $99 per month, including essential life-support systems, base security features, and Starlink. Mid- to upper-tier plans will provide expanded living spaces and enhanced AI analytics.

NATIONAL PARK PILOT PROGRAM

B4E aims to construct a demonstration site in designated national park areas once the Department of the Interior (DoI) formally opens them for regulated pilot projects. By employing low-impact construction and sustainable concrete, B4E intends to show that long-term subterranean living can safeguard people without compromising the integrity or beauty of natural landscapes.

“We've started talks with the DoI, but we're not here to pave over national parks,” Kelsey emphasized.“Our goal is to complement these landscapes and show that underground resilience doesn't have to conflict with conservation.”

About Bunkers 4 Everyone

Founded by Doug Kelsey, Bunkers 4 Everyone (B4E) specializes in designing and deploying secure, subterranean living solutions through a low monthly subscription model. By integrating sustainable construction and AI-driven resource management, B4E's mission is to democratize survival for families and communities worldwide.

