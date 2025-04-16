Europe Electric Steam Cracker Industry Research 2025-2040, Competitive Analysis Of Technip Energies, Linde, Coolbrook Technologies, BASF, Repsol, Total Energies, BP, Versalis, And Shell

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Electric Steam Cracker Market: Focus on End-Use Industry, End-Product, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe electric steam cracker market is expected to be valued at $26.03 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 51.91%, reaching $13.77 billion by 2040 Stricter environmental restrictions and growing initiatives to decarbonise industrial processes are driving the market for electric steam crackers in Europe. Strong industrial partnerships and electrical technology advancements are propelling the use of more economical and environmentally friendly production techniques.



In the petrochemical industry, where businesses are working to satisfy more stringent emission requirements, this change is most noticeable. Europe's commitment to lowering its carbon footprint and moving towards cleaner industrial operations is being reinforced by the market's ongoing innovation centred on sustainability and technological advancement as the demand for low-emission solutions rises.

The European Union's lofty climate goals and carbon neutrality targets, along with other strict environmental rules, are promoting the adoption of low-emission technologies. Funding and incentives are being provided by governments to hasten the development and implementation of electric steam crackers. Furthermore, partnerships among petrochemical firms, technology developers, and energy providers are propelling innovation in electrification solutions.

The integration of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, further supports the sustainability of electric steam crackers. Advancements in electric heating technology are also enhancing operational efficiency and reducing overall energy consumption. As industries seek to comply with stricter emission standards and consumers demand more eco-friendly products, the market for electric steam crackers in Europe is poised for steady expansion. This transition marks a critical step in decarbonizing the petrochemical sector and contributing to Europe's clean energy future.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: This segment helps the reader understand the different applications of electric steam cracker technology across various sectors, including petrochemicals, refining, chemicals, and others. It also highlights the advancements in techniques such as electric heating, renewable energy integration, and emissions control technologies. Additionally, the report covers key consumables such as catalysts, process automation tools, and energy storage systems. The methods and standards guiding the industry, including ISO, ASTM, and others, are discussed to provide a comprehensive view of compliance and operational protocols.

The Europe electric steam cracker market is poised for substantial growth, driven by continuous technological innovations, increased investments in sustainable manufacturing, and rising awareness of the environmental benefits of electrification in the chemical sector. As a result, the electric steam cracker industry represents a high-investment, high-revenue generating business model.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe electric steam cracker market has been expanding rapidly, offering significant opportunities for both established and new market players. Key growth strategies discussed in this segment include mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and geographic business expansions. Companies are increasingly focusing on product development and the adoption of sustainable technologies to enhance their competitive edge in the market.

Competitive Strategy: The major players in the Europe electric steam cracker market are profiled in the report, including electric cracker technology providers and system integrators. A detailed competitive landscape analysis, including partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, is presented to help readers identify untapped revenue opportunities within the market. This analysis aims to guide market participants in maintaining and strengthening their position through innovation and strategic alliances.

Key Market Players

Technip Energies N.V.

Linde PLC

Coolbrook Technologies Ltd.

BASF

Repsol

Total Energies

BP p.l.c.

Versalis S.p.A. Shell Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2025 - 2040 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.03 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040 $13770 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 51.9% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Markets

1.1 Europe Electric Steam Cracker Market: Current and Future

1.1.1 Sustainability in Petrochemical Refining

1.1.2 Steam Cracking Output (by Country)

1.1.3 Emission Reduction Initiatives (by Companies)

1.2 Research and Development Review

1.2.1 Projects on Electrification

1.2.1.1 IMPROOF Project

1.2.1.2 Cracker of the Future Consortium

1.2.2 Research Initiatives Globally

1.2.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Stakeholder Analysis

1.4.1 Pilot Projects/Ongoing Analysis

1.5 Market Dynamics: Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Rising Regulatory Pressures and Emission Targets

1.5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Petrochemical Products

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.2.1 High Capital Costs for Infrastructure Upgrades

1.5.2.2 Fluctuations in the Availability and Cost of Renewable Energy

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Growth in Technological Advancements and Innovation

1.5.3.2 Increase in the Collaboration and Industry Partnerships

1.6 Low-Carbon Technologies for Emission Reduction in Steam Cracking

1.6.1 Hydrogen Firing or Hydrogen Steam Cracking

1.6.2 Selective Process Electrification

1.6.3 Carbon Capture Integration

1.6.4 Blue Hydrogen Integration

1.6.5 Unconventional Feed Cracking

1.7 Operation Comparison of Electric vs. Conventional

1.7.1 CAPEX and OPEX

1.7.2 Emissions

1.7.3 Output

1.8 Investment and Funding Scenario

1.9 Renewable Energy Ecosystem

1.9.1 Renewable Energy Production by Region, TWh, 2015-2022

1.9.2 Renewable Energy Production by Source, TWh, 2015-2022

1.9.3 Wind Energy Production by Region, TWh, 2015-2022

1.9.4 Solar Energy Production by Region, TWh, 2015-2022

1.9.5 Weighted Average Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for Onshore Wind by Country, $/kWh, 2020-2023

1.1 Steam Cracker Capacity by Region Million Tons, 2025, 2030, 2035, and 2040

1.11 Average Age of Cracker by Key Economies

1.12 Cost Structure Analysis

1.13 Petrochemical Market Outlook

1.13.1 Global Olefins Market Demand Outlook, Million Tons, 2020-2030

1.13.2 Global Aromatics Market Demand Outlook, Million Tons, 2020-2030

2 Regions

2.1 Electric Steam Cracker Market (by Region)

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Application

2.2.5 Product

2.2.6 Europe (by Country)

2.2.6.1 Germany

2.2.6.2 France

2.2.6.3 Netherlands

2.2.6.4 Rest-of-Europe

3 Company Profile

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.3 Company Profiles (Designing and EPC Companies)

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.3.3 Target Customers/End Users

3.3.4 Key Personnel

3.3.5 Analyst View

4 Research Methodology

