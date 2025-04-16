Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Overnight Drone Attack On Odesa Damages School, Church, Homes

2025-04-16 07:07:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's southern city of Odesa, a Russian drone attack during the night of April 15-16 damaged a school building, a church, and several private homes.

Odesa City Council said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.





















"As a result of the overnight attack, windows, doors, and classrooms in the building of Odesa School No. 19 were damaged," the statement said.

The Temple of the Lord's Entrance into Jerusalem also sustained damage to its windows and facade, along with several private residences.

Read also: Three injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa

Earlier reports said that three people had been injured in the drone attack on Odesa.

