Overnight Drone Attack On Odesa Damages School, Church, Homes
Odesa City Council said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"As a result of the overnight attack, windows, doors, and classrooms in the building of Odesa School No. 19 were damaged," the statement said.
The Temple of the Lord's Entrance into Jerusalem also sustained damage to its windows and facade, along with several private residences.Read also: Three injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa
Earlier reports said that three people had been injured in the drone attack on Odesa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment