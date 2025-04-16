Renowned Mugham Singer To Meet With Students

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The upcoming meeting of the project "In School..." is scheduled for April 16 at the prestigious Ilyas Afandiyev Gymnasium in Baku, Azernews reports.

This initiative, organized by the Education Department of Baku, aims to create a meaningful dialogue between notable figures and students in the educational landscape.

The highlight of this session will be the attendance of Alim Gasimov, a distinguished People's Artist and laureate of the State Prize. His presence is anticipated to enrich the discussions and provide valuable insights drawn from his extensive experience in the arts.

During the meeting, several important topics will be addressed, focusing on the critical role that schools and teachers play in shaping individuals' lives. Participants will delve into discussions on the significance of upholding moral and ethical values within educational settings. Furthermore, the organization of leisure time is set to be a key point of focus, emphasizing the importance of balanced development outside the classroom.

Additionally, the formation of musical tastes and the development of artistic abilities among students will be explored, highlighting the critical importance of fostering creativity and appreciation for the arts. The dynamics of the relationship between teachers and students will also be a major topic of conversation, as understanding these interactions is crucial for creating a conducive learning environment.

To further engage the students, the meeting will include a segment where questions from the schoolchildren will be addressed. This interactive component is designed to encourage participation and ensure that the interests and concerns of the students are heard and considered.

Alim Gasimov discovered the world of mugham art as a child when he began singing for his own enjoyment. He grew up in the town of Shamakhi, 100 km northwest of Baku. Gasimov studied at Baku's Asaf Zeynalli Music College from 1978 to 1982.

His teachers included Seyid and Khan Shushinski, Zulfu Adigozalov, Hajibaba Huseynov, and Agha Khan Abdullayev.

In 1999, Alim Gasimov won the prestigious UNESCO Music Prize, one of the highest international accolades that a musician can hope for.

His powerful voice represents a move away from the traditional style of mugham.

Alim Gasimov gives concerts in the most prestigious concert halls. The magical voice won the hearts of music lovers in Central Asia, the USA, Europe, etc.