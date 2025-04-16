403
Vale Reports $8.1 Billion Revenue Amid 4.5% Iron Ore Production Decline In Q1 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vale reported a 4.5% year-over-year drop in iron ore production to 67.7 million metric tons in the first quarter of 2025, as detailed in its latest operational report. Heavy rainfall in Brazil's Northern System disrupted mining and logistics, compounding licensing delays at Serra Norte.
Despite these setbacks, Vale increased iron ore sales by 3.6% to 66.1 million tons, relying on advanced inventories built in previous quarters to offset shipping restrictions.
The company' strategy to prioritize higher-margin products in the Southern System and leverage medium-grade blends like BRBF and PFC1 for the Chinese market helped stabilize sales, even as average iron ore prices fell 9.8% year-over-year to $90.80 per ton.
Pellet prices dropped 18.1% to $140.80 per ton, reflecting weaker demand and ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. These price declines align with global benchmarks, as Dalian futures closed at $97.49 per ton on April 15.
Vale's pellet production fell 15.2% to 7.2 million tons due to reduced pellet feed and operational challenges at key plants. In the Southeastern System, a 49-day shutdown at the Cauê plant led to a 1.2 million ton drop.
This was partially offset by improvements at Fazendão and increased third-party purchases. The Southern System saw a 1.1 million ton decline as Vale shifted focus to more profitable products.
Copper and nickel operations provided some relief. Copper output rose 11% to 90,900 tons, while nickel production also increased 11% to 43,900 tons.
Vale Faces Earnings Pressure
Copper sales grew 6.6% to 81,900 tons with prices up 15.7% to $8,891 per ton. Nickel sales reached 38,900 tons, up 17.5% year-over-year, though prices slipped 4.4% to $16,106 per ton.
Financially, analysts estimate Vale's net revenue at $8.1 billion (R$47.8 billion), down 4.2% year-over-year, with net income projected to fall 53.9% to $777 million (R$4.6 billion).
Adjusted EBITDA likely dropped 17.3% to $2.8 billion (R$16.5 billion), with margins tightening to 34.8% as C1 cash costs climbed 20.2% quarter-over-quarter to $22.60 per ton due to lower output and reduced fixed-cost dilution.
Vale maintains its 2025 iron ore guidance of 325–335 million tons, banking on projects like the VGR1 pipeline and Capanema mine upgrades to support future growth.
The company's ability to manage inventories and adjust its product mix proved critical as weather and global trade uncertainty weighed on performance. Shares remain 6.23% below April peaks, reflecting investor caution as price volatility and operational risks persist.
