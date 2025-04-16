Swiss-EU Ties Finally Find A Sense Of Stability
As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.
-
More from this auth
French Departme
-
Deutsch
de
Schweiz – EU:“Der Bundesrat kann sich nicht verstecken”
Read more: Schweiz – EU:“Der Bundesrat kann sich nicht verstecken
Français
fr
((La voie bilatérale entre Berne et Bruxelles est une impasse))
Original
Read more: ((La voie bilatérale entre Berne et Bruxelles est une impasse)
Italiano
it
“La via bilaterale tra Berna e Bruxelles è un vicolo cieco”
Read more:“La via bilaterale tra Berna e Bruxelles è un vicolo cieco
中文
zh
“瑞士和欧盟的双边道路行不通”
Read more:“瑞士和欧盟的双边道路行不通
After a decade of tumultuous negotiations, Switzerland and the European Union have finally found a way to stabilise their bilateral relations.
On December 20 in Bern, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed what she called a“historic” treaty with Switzerland. On the Swiss side, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis was more reserved, saying“the Swiss delegation [...] reached its objectives”.
In a recent Let's Talk debate, Gilbert Casasus, professor emeritus of European studies at the University of Fribourg, told SWI swissinfo that the word“historic” should be used with caution. He feels it does not apply to the new agreement but said the treaty was“fairly positive”, though it does not incite“unbridled joy”.
>> Our article explaining the new agreements:More More The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained
This content was published on Jan 29, 2025 Switzerland has negotiated a new agreement with the EU, marking a new chapter in the history of a complex relationship. What is set to change?Read more: The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explaine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment