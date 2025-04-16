Swiss-EU Ties Finally Find A Sense Of Stability





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Our Let's Talk debate explores the new Swiss-EU bilateral agreement. The treaty, which still needs to be ratified, marks a diplomatic breakthrough and appears tailormade for Switzerland. But political experts Gilbert Casasus and Pascal Sciarini caution that the bilateral approach is not a long-term solution. This content was published on April 16, 2025 - 09:00 8 minutes

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.



After a decade of tumultuous negotiations, Switzerland and the European Union have finally found a way to stabilise their bilateral relations.

On December 20 in Bern, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed what she called a“historic” treaty with Switzerland. On the Swiss side, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis was more reserved, saying“the Swiss delegation [...] reached its objectives”.

In a recent Let's Talk debate, Gilbert Casasus, professor emeritus of European studies at the University of Fribourg, told SWI swissinfo that the word“historic” should be used with caution. He feels it does not apply to the new agreement but said the treaty was“fairly positive”, though it does not incite“unbridled joy”.

