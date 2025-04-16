China Won't Rescue Cambodia From Trump's Tariffs
According to the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE), in Q1 2025, China accounted for 49.1% of imports worth US$3.7 billion, up almost 31% from the same period last year.
Vietnam came in second place at 14.2%, followed by Thailand at 11.8%. All other countries were in the low single digits-the US, in 11th place, accounted for just 1% of Cambodia's imports, valued at $78 million, which nonetheless was up 31%.
The US accounted for 35% of Cambodia's exports (worth $2.4 billion, up 22% from the same period last year). Vietnam was second at 18.4%, although this figure was down almost a tenth. The other countries were in single digits. China, in third place, bought just 5% of Cambodia's exports.
Knitted apparel accounted for 21% of exports and unknitted apparel for 14%. If all of the garment, footwear and travel goods are lumped together, they accounted for around 55% of all exports.
After this sector, agriculture was the second most important. Cereals accounted for 9%, edible fruits and nuts accounted for 6%, and vegetables for 4%.
As for Cambodia's imports, oil and gas were by far the single largest import good, costing $961 million, or almost 13% of all imports. After that were the materials for the garment industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment