Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Interior Minister Crowns Winners Of Camel Racing Festival

Interior Minister Crowns Winners Of Camel Racing Festival


2025-04-15 11:01:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani crowned the winners at the grand finale of the annual Purebred Arabian Camel Racing Festival, for the sword of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Al Shahaniya Camel Racetrack. Faran Mohammed bin Qurai was awarded with the golden sword for the open camels, after“Al Haba”, owned by Al Shahaniya Camels won the marquee race of the festival. Ali bin Saeed al-Zari was crowned with the silver sword for the open camels, after“Mabshara” owned by Mani bin Hammad al- Shamsi emerged triumphant.

MENAFN15042025000067011011ID1109434767

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search