Interior Minister Crowns Winners Of Camel Racing Festival
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani crowned the winners at the grand finale of the annual Purebred Arabian Camel Racing Festival, for the sword of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Al Shahaniya Camel Racetrack. Faran Mohammed bin Qurai was awarded with the golden sword for the open camels, after“Al Haba”, owned by Al Shahaniya Camels won the marquee race of the festival. Ali bin Saeed al-Zari was crowned with the silver sword for the open camels, after“Mabshara” owned by Mani bin Hammad al- Shamsi emerged triumphant.
