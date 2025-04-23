Former South Korean President Moon Jae-In Indicted For Corruption
Moon was "indicted for corruption for receiving 217 million won (USD 150,000) in connection with facilitating the employment of his son-in-law at an airline," the Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office was quoted by AFP as saying in a statement.
While Moon was indicted for bribery, former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik was indicted for bribery and breach of trust , the Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement.
According to Japan Times, prosecutors had been investigating whether Lee's appointment as the head of an SMEs and Startups Agency was in exchange for Moon's former son-in-law getting a job and receiving a salary at the Thai-based corporation that Lee controlled in 2018-2020.
The prosecution reportedly alleged that the salary Moon's son-in-law received as an executive director was irregular and constituted a bribe to the then-president.
Moon, Lee and their legal representatives have not commented yet.
