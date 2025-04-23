India Will Avenge Pahalgam Attack: LG

According to sources, during the meeting, LG Manoj Sinha reaffirmed the Government of India's unwavering commitment to avenge the brutal killing of tourists in Pahalgam, stressing that all necessary measures would be taken to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism operating in the region. He emphasized that the loss of innocent lives in the attack was irreplaceable, but it was vital to ensure that the individuals behind these acts were brought to justice.

“The Government of India, under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, remains fully committed to avenging the killing of our citizens,” Sinha said.“We will ensure that such dastardly acts of terrorism are eradicated.”

The Lieutenant Governor also reiterated that Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered the use of all possible resources to take the strongest action against the attackers. Sinha added that dismantling terror outfits and neutralizing those who support terrorism must be prioritized.

Further emphasizing the need for immediate on-ground action, Sinha instructed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to restore a sense of security among the people and address their needs in the wake of the attack.“I want to assure the nation that the scourge of terrorism will be fought with determination,” he said.“All means and measures must be taken to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.”

The security review meeting was attended by senior civil administration and police officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and other top authorities. The meeting sought to ensure that effective strategies were in place to strengthen security and prevent further attacks in the region.

As investigations continue into the attack, which left at least 26 dead and several others injured, the authorities are focused on apprehending those responsible and dismantling terror networks that target innocent lives. The swift actions taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government reflect the urgency and determination to bring justice to the victims and their families.

