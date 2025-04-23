Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Summons Top Pakistan Envoy In Delhi After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Report

2025-04-23 10:12:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pahalgam Terror Attack: India has summoned Pakistan's top diplomat, Saad Ahmad Warraich, in Delhi last night, and handed over the formal Persona non grata note for its military diplomats, according to sources quoted by news agency ANI.

The move came hours after India imposed diplomatic sanctions on Pakistan, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading ties in retaliation for a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

The decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on April 23.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

