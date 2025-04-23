India Summons Top Pakistan Envoy In Delhi After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Report
The move came hours after India imposed diplomatic sanctions on Pakistan, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading ties in retaliation for a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.
The decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on April 23.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
