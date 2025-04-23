Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'It Was Doomsday': Gujarat Tourist Recounts Pahalgam Horror

2025-04-23 10:10:50
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- On Tuesday, Vinay Bai, a 60-year-old tourist from Gujarat, along with 20 others, reached the Baisaran entry gate in South Kashmir's Pahalgam around 2:30 p.m. after having lunch at a local restaurant. They walked for three kilometres before reaching Baisaran, a meadow situated atop a hill in picturesque Pahalgam.

“We had just bought our entry tickets and were about to enter the meadow when we suddenly heard gunfire. Bullets rained down. People screamed and scattered, trying to take cover,” Vinay said while lying on a bed at Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag.

“I too started running, but a bullet hit my elbow. I fell down, and some people even ran over me. I lay on the ground for around 10 minutes while everyone around me was screaming,” he recounted.

With no direct road access, tourists reach Baisaran by trekking or hiring ponies.

“People were running in all directions, trying to save themselves. Local pony wallahs rushed in and helped tourists despite the firing. They evacuated us from the meadows and took us to a nearby hospital on ponies,” he said in a feeble voice.

Read Also 'Shot on Anniversary': Raipur Family Celebration Ends In Pahalgam Tragedy Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced For Pahalgam Victims

What was meant to be a peaceful vacation turned into a nightmare for him and other tourists.

According to officials, at least 27 people-including 25 tourists and two locals-were killed, while 17 others sustained injuries. Eight are being treated at GMC Anantnag, while others have been admitted to two hospitals in Kashmir. Those with minor injuries have also been hospitalized. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the hospital and enquired the condition of injured ones.

Dr A Parmesh Verma from Tamil Nadu, was hit by bullets in his abdomen, forearm, and neck. His wife, who accompanied him to the hospital, described the attack as a bloodbath.

“The terrorists fired indiscriminately at tourists. It was doomsday for us. We don't know how we survived. There were five to six terrorists, and they were aiming to kill everyone,” she told news agency KINS

Another tourist from Mumbai, Dobivino Bah, received a minor injury to her arm.

“We had come to visit Pahalgam. We rushed for our lives when the attack happened,” she said, recalling the terrifying moments at Baisaran. She was treated at Government Medical College Anantnag.“If we had stayed back even two minutes longer, we would not have survived.”

“It was a terrifying situation. We didn't know what to do-we just ran for our lives,” she added. (KINS)

