Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced For Pahalgam Victims

The Jammu and Kashmir Government will provide Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack. Further, Rs 2 lakh will be given to those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 1 lakh to those with minor injuries.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed profound shock and anguish over the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam yesterday, terming it a barbaric and senseless act of brutality against innocent civilians.

In a strong condemnation issued today, the Chief Minister said,“This despicable act of terror has no place in our society. We mourn the precious lives lost and extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Our hearts go out to them in this dark hour.”

As a mark of solidarity and support, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries.

The Chief Minister assured that all necessary arrangements have been made for the dignified transportation of the mortal remains to the victims' native places. Additionally, the injured are being provided with the best possible medical treatment.

“Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We share your grief and stand by you in this dark hour,” he said.

Reiterating the Government's firm resolve to combat terrorism, the Chief Minister asserted,“Terror will never break our resolve. We will not rest until those behind this barbarity are brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, as per the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that it is heartbreaking to see the exodus of the guests from the Valley after yesterday's terror attack.

“It's heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday's tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights, NH-44 between Srinagar & Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction. I've directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar & Jammu allowing tourist vehicles to leave. This will have to be done in a controlled & organised way because the road is still unstable in places and we are also working hard to clear all the stranded vehicles. We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment & we hope that everyone will cooperate with us,” the Chief Minister wrote in a post on X.

