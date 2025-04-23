Is Kashmir Inviting Another 2014-Style Flood?

KO file photo

By Syed Mudasir Mushtaq

Kashmir's streams, rivers, and wetlands are essential to millions. But today, these natural water bodies are under threat. Slowly and steadily, unchecked encroachments, unregulated construction, and poor planning are shrinking these essential resources. The consequences? A future flood that could rival, or even exceed, the devastating flood of 2014. If action is not taken soon, the valley may face a crisis that is as much man-made as it is natural.

The threat to Kashmir's water bodies is both widespread and deeply ingrained. Over the years, individuals and businesses have gradually encroached upon the banks of rivers and streams. They have constructed buildings, dumped waste, and altered the natural flow of water. These obstructions reduce the capacity of waterways to carry water during heavy rainfall or sudden snowmelt, leading to increased flood risks. Alarmingly, even government infrastructure projects, though often designed for public benefit, have encroached upon floodplains and wetlands, exacerbating the problem. Without strict regulation, unchecked development and disaster are marching hand in hand.

The situation calls for urgent attention because Kashmir's water bodies are not just scenic or recreational; they are vital to the region's agricultural, ecological, and social fabric. The region's famous wetlands, such as Hokersar, Wular, and Anchar, provide essential services like water filtration, flood control, and habitat for countless species of birds and animals. They support farming and act as a buffer during times of heavy rainfall or snowmelt. Yet, these wetlands are shrinking rapidly, leaving the valley vulnerable to both ecological collapse and deadly floods.

While the threat is clear, the legal framework to address it exists. The Supreme Court of India has delivered several landmark rulings that underline the importance of protecting water bodies. The case of Hinch Lal Tiwari v. Kamala Devi (2001) ruled that water bodies cannot be allotted or encroached upon for private use. Similarly, MC Mehta v. Union of India (1997) prohibited construction on river floodplains and affirmed that the right to a healthy environment is integral to the right to life. Jagpal Singh v. State of Punjab (2011) directly tackled illegal encroachments, ordering the removal of illegal occupations from water bodies and recognizing these areas as community resources.

Read Also Kashmir Faces Flood Risk Every Six Years: Govt Significant Rise In Flood Frequency In High Mountain Asia Since 2000 Due To Climate Change: Study

These rulings emphasize the point that preserving water bodies is not optional. It is a legal and moral responsibility that cannot be overlooked. Despite these clear directives, however, the ground reality in Kashmir remains unchanged, with water bodies still being encroached upon or ignored. There is a significant gap between legal rulings and ground-level enforcement, a gap that continues to put the region at risk.

Kashmir's unique geography makes it especially vulnerable to floods. Surrounded by mountains and filled with glacial streams, the valley acts like a natural basin. When waterways are blocked or narrowed, water has nowhere to go but into homes, fields, and roads. The floods of 2014 were a painful reminder of this vulnerability, leaving a trail of destruction and loss. Yet, despite the devastation, little has changed in how the valley treats its natural resources. Wetlands have shrunk significantly, and traditional irrigation channels, once vital for agriculture, have been encroached upon or turned into drains.

Each lost waterway brings us closer to another disaster. As these channels disappear, the region becomes more prone to flooding, and the ecological balance further deteriorates. Local communities who depend on these resources for their livelihoods and daily needs are facing increasing uncertainty. It is clear that the clock is ticking, and the time to act is now.

There is, however, a glimmer of hope. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has taken some positive steps in the right direction. In certain areas, the department has constructed concrete embankments along rivers and streams, which has helped protect water flow and reduce encroachment. These efforts have shown promise, but they are only a small fraction of what is needed to address the scale of the problem. The government's efforts need to be significantly expanded, with a focus on ensuring that legal regulations are enforced rigorously and that the public plays an active role in protecting water bodies.

To prevent future floods and protect Kashmir's water bodies, immediate and comprehensive action is necessary. First, all water bodies must be surveyed, demarcated, and protected in accordance with the Supreme Court's guidelines. Illegal encroachments must be removed, with firm but fair administrative action. Construction on floodplains and eco-sensitive zones should be banned, and strict environmental clearance protocols must be put in place. Restoring traditional water channels and integrating them into modern drainage systems is another crucial step. Public awareness campaigns must be launched to educate people about the legal and ecological importance of these water bodies. Additionally, disaster management plans, including early warning systems, evacuation routes, and emergency infrastructure, must be developed and put into practice.

Kashmir is at a tipping point. Each unauthorized construction, every neglected stream, and every ignored law takes us one step closer to another catastrophic flood. The Supreme Court has paved the way for protecting water bodies, but it is up to us to act.

Preserving these natural resources is not just about ecological conservation, it is about the survival of the region and its people. The lesson of 2014 should not be forgotten, nor should we wait for another flood to remind us of what we failed to protect. It is time to act, for the sake of Kashmir's future generations and the natural heritage that defines this beautiful valley.

Writer holds Masters in Public Administration and hails from Nazneenpora Shopian. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.