12 Injured In Russia's Airstrike On Kyiv

MENAFN - IANS) Kyiv, April 24 (IANS) At least 12 people were injured in Russia's airstrike on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Thursday morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In a post shared on Telegram, Kyiv's military authorities confirmed the attack and urged citizens to take shelter immediately, citing damage in at least two districts, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the most from the enemy attack," said the Mayor on Telegram, adding that all the victims have been hospitalised.

Debris from intercepted projectiles damaged non-residential buildings in the central Shevchenkivskyi district and western Svyatoshynkyi district, and rescuers have headed to the scene, the Mayor added.

The noise of flying drones accompanied the missile strikes, raising concerns over a possible combined aerial assault.

City Mayor Klitschko later confirmed that a three-year-old child had been taken to the hospital following the attack. The extent of the injuries has not been disclosed.

This marks the second major missile strike on Kyiv in April, following a previous attack on April 5, which left at least three people wounded.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv has faced intermittent but destructive missile barrages, targeting both military and civilian zones.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of staying in shelters during air raid alerts and avoiding outdoor activity during drone or missile warnings.

While no official death toll has been announced from Thursday's attack, the psychological and infrastructural toll continues to mount, with residents facing constant fear and uncertainty.

The renewed attack adds to growing concerns about a possible escalation in Russian military actions, especially as Ukrainian forces brace for counter-offensives in contested regions.

At least nine people were killed and 30 others injured on Wednesday in a Russian drone strike in the city of Marhanets in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, according to oblast governor Sergii Lysak.

Lysak wrote in a post on Telegram that a kamikaze drone hit a bus carrying workers of a local enterprise.

Ukraine's prosecutor general's office has launched an investigation into the attack.

There was no comment from Russia yet. ■

With the war now in its third year, the international community remains on edge, watching closely as Kyiv continues to endure relentless assaults.