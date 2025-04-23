'Sons Of Dogs, Get Us Out Of This': Palestinian Prez Urges Hamas To Free Hostages, Hamas Calls It 'Insulting'

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas urged Hamas to release all Gaza hostages, stating that their continued captivity gives Israel“excuses” to prolong its attacks on the territory, remarks that the militant organisation has condemned as“insulting”. The request to Hamas comes as dozens were killed following an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter on Wednesday.

Mahmud Abbas said,“Hamas has given the criminal occupation excuses to commit its crimes in the Gaza Strip, the most prominent being the holding of hostages. I'm the one paying the price, our people are paying the price, not Israel. My brother, just hand them over."

Abbas on Edan Alexander

Speaking of the American hostage, Edan Alexander, who is allegedly in the captivity of Hamas, Abbas said,“Every day there are deaths. Why? Because they (Hamas) refuse to hand over the American hostage. You sons of dogs, hand over what you have and get us out of this.”

After a brief ceasefire, which allowed Gaza residents to return to their homes and start again, Israel resumed its military campaign on March 18.

Abbas has not explicitly condemned Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, but he has criticized Hamas for the incident in the past and has consistently reiterated his opposition to attacks on civilians.

While emphasising his vision to create a Palestinian state and seeking an end to the war in Gaza and renewed calls for the unification of Palestinian political factions under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Abbas called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

“Hamas must end its control over the Gaza Strip, hand over all its affairs to the Palestine Liberation Organisation and the legitimate Palestinian National Authority, and refrain from carrying arms, transforming into a political party that operates according to the laws of the Palestinian state and adheres to international legitimacy,” Abbas said.

Hamas rejects Abbas' claims

Hamas questioned his "competence," saying that he“insists, repeatedly and suspiciously, on placing the responsibility for the crimes of the occupation and its ongoing aggression on Palestinian people. "Abbas continues to describe a significant and integral part of his own people using derogatory language," Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official said.

