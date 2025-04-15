Qorvis Thought Leaders Featured In Global Media In Q1 2025

Maritime Risk and Black Sea Strategy

With coverage in The Telegraph and LBC , former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe analyzed two major maritime flashpoints: the MV Solong–Stena Immaculate tanker collision, and the newly announced Black Sea ceasefire. He provides essential context for clients in shipping, energy, and international logistics.

Campaign-Style Strategy in a Polarized U.S.

In a CommPRO feature exploring U.S. political fragmentation, messaging guru Rich Masters offered guidance for international clients navigating the 2024–2025 landscape. His approach-grounded in data, message testing, and audience segmentation-helps clients stay relevant in a political environment where traditional playbooks no longer apply.

Crisis Management, From Tariffs to Pet Food Recalls

Dan Rene commented on two very different crises: a U.S. tariff announcement with global ripple effects (AlQahera News ), and a public health scare tied to a pet food recall (PRNews ). Across both, his core message remained the same: lead with empathy, act with speed, and communicate with purpose.

Women in Leadership, Global Institutions, and Cross-Cultural Risk

Speaking at a Women's History Month panel hosted by the Embassy of Ecuador in Washington, D.C. , Qorvis COO Maria Abad reflected on the dynamics of leadership in international and institutional settings. Drawing from her experience managing operations and corporate communications, Maria discussed how cross-cultural intelligence can inform risk management, policy engagement, and executive decision-making.

Latin America in a Second Trump Term

In Agenda Publica , J.P. Carroll outlined what a second Trump administration could mean for Latin America. From trade realignment to strategic competition with China, his analysis continues to shape client strategy across the hemisphere.

From Organ Transplants to Longevity Medicine

Qorvis Chief Medical Officer (and heart surgeon) Dr. Colleen Pietras, M.D., explored new frontiers for organ transplantation-from xenotransplantation to cryopreservation-in a Longevity piece highlighting scientific and communications challenges facing healthcare organizations. Her perspective bridges clinical expertise with clarity, offering clients a roadmap for patient-focused messaging in complex medical environments.

The Politics of Social Power in Washington

Quoted in Axios , Kevin Chaffee unpacked the shifting social architecture of D.C., where Trump-aligned figures are reshaping elite networks. With decades of experience at the intersection of politics, journalism, and culture, Kevin continues to advise clients on how soft power works-and where it's moving.

