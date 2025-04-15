Gowest Honored With 2025 Event Of The Year Award For MAXX Cu4kids Benefit Auction

SEATTLE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) announced GoWest Credit Union Association and member credit unions received the 2025 Event of the Year for its annual MAXX CU4Kids Benefit Auction. This national recognition celebrates the legacy and impact of GoWest's signature fundraising event and the generosity of credit unions throughout the region.

Each year, CMN Hospitals recognizes one fundraising event that exemplifies excellence in planning, engagement, and impact. In 2025, GoWest is being recognized specifically for the 2024 "Diamond Round-Up" edition of the Benefit Auction, which raised an impressive $1.2 million for CMN Hospitals across the six-state GoWest region-Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.

"Each year, CMN Hospitals is the beneficiary of thousands of outstanding events, from both the credit union industry and our other partners. Yet, the GoWest MAXX Benefit Auction has stood out among the rest for the impressive fundraising impact, the example of cooperation that has been established, and the long-term dedication to support our mission. We are extremely grateful to the many people that have contributed to this event's success over the years. Thank you, GoWest Credit Union Association, and credit union members. Congratulations!" said Kristen Schavemaker, Chief Programs Officer at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

"It's an honor to accept this award on behalf of the incredible credit unions and business partners across our region and the broader industry," said Troy Stang at GoWest Credit Union Association. "This recognition is a celebration of the heart and spirit of the credit union movement-the collective credit union commitment to serving the kids, families, and hospitals in our communities, and the creative, joyful ways our credit union family continues to give back."

The 2024 "YeeHaw" theme Diamond Roundup was complete with a lasso competition and a high-stakes "Crack the Safe" game, where one lucky attendee walked away with a sparkling diamond bracelet. This award represents the ongoing legacy of the CU4Kids Benefit Auction, which has raised more than $11.2 million nationally since 2002. Central to the event are the symbolic red wagons, purchased and donated each year by participating credit unions and gifted to the 11 children's hospitals that benefit from the event's proceeds.

The Benefit Auction takes place during the annual GoWest MAXX Conference, which brings together credit union leaders to network, learn, and celebrate the credit union difference. With each year's unique theme, from '80s Prom to Diamond Round-Up, the event has become one of the most spirited and impactful fundraisers in the credit union movement.

GoWest thanks all the credit unions and partners who have made this recognition possible and looks ahead to continuing the tradition in 2025 and beyond.

About GoWest Credit Union Association

GoWest Credit Union Association is the trade association representing credit unions in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. GoWest advocates on behalf of nearly 300-member credit unions, and their 17.4 million consumer members.

Contact:

Madlynn Schreibvogel, Vice President, Public Relations

303.513.3765

[email protected]

SOURCE GoWest Credit Union Association

