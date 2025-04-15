Work On Residential Scheme Begins In Helmand's Greshk

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Construction work was initiated on a residential scheme in Gershak district of southern Helmand province on Tuesday.

The township, which includes houses, a proper water system, healthcare centres, schools, commercial markets and playgrounds, is being constructed on 325 acres of land by a private firm in Dehmazang area of the district.

Mohammad Isa Omari, head of the company, said:“Omari Township, whose construction started today, is planned on 325 acres of private land. It will include 2,700 houses, 100 commercial supermarkets, healthcare centres, schools, madrasas, and playgrounds. It will also directly create job opportunities for 2,000 people.”

Meanwhile, Urban Development and Housing Director Maulvi Shamsullah Nazim said that the township was being built in coordination with the Ministry of Urban Development.

He stated:“The plan for this township was designed by the technical team of the Urban Development Department and has been approved by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing. It is expected to create employment for around 3,000 people during the construction phase.”

Economist Niaz Mohammad Fareed also remarked that the construction of such townships played a key role in strengthening local economy.

He added:“On the one hand, it will enhance the beauty of the district, and on the other, it will create job opportunities for people and contribute to the overall development of the province.”

At the same time, local residents expressed their happiness over the launch of a residential project by a private company in a war-affected district of Helmand.

