Think Member BFC Adds Second Canon Varioprint Ix3200 Sheetfed Inkjet Press To Fuel Growth And Enhance Customer Solutions As It Celebrates 50 Years Of Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATAVIA, IL, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BFC, a leading provider of e-commerce solutions and marketing automation, is celebrating its 50th year in business with continued growth and investment in cutting-edge technology. To further enhance its service offerings and meet the evolving needs of its diverse clientele, BFC has recently expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of a second Canon varioPRINT iX3200 sheetfed inkjet press. This investment underscores BFC's commitment to delivering exceptional quality, efficiency, and customized solutions for its clients.

The Canon varioPRINT iX was selected after a thorough evaluation of various digital equipment options. Key factors in the decision included:



Superior Color Quality and Consistency: The Canon varioPRINT iX 3200 delivers predictable and consistent color, which is critical for clients with stringent color requirements.

Enhanced Efficiency: The press streamlines workflows, enabling faster turnarounds and cost-effective production by consolidating processes that previously required multiple machines.

Versatility: The ability to handle multiple substrates and inline finishing provides greater flexibility and allows for the creation of high-quality, integrated print products. Reliability and Uptime: Canon's commitment to service and uptime ensures minimal disruption to BFC's operations, which is essential for meeting client deadlines.

“We tested them all, and the Canon varioPRINT iX was hands down the best quality we could find,” Brad Novak, BFC Vice President – Sales & Marketing, shared.“Quality was a key priority in our investment decision.”

“Being able to streamline all of our print work onto one press with the high quality of the 3200 was also an important factor for us,” added Trafford Seymour, BFC Director – Sales & Marketing.“The benefits of this are significant: the cost goes down, the turnaround times decline, we get more consistency, more reliability-it's a win at every turn.”

When asked what business philosophy has kept them in business for over 50 years, Brad responded,“Adapting. Adapting is what has not only kept us in business but fueled our growth. We never set out to be who we are today; we allowed our customers to mold us into who we are today based on their needs. We weren't afraid of change. We are a completely different business from when we started, and we will be completely different 50 years from now. It's knowing we have to change and embracing that change that fuels growth.”

“BFC's investment in Canon's inkjet technology not only enhances its print capabilities but also supports the company's broader strategy of providing comprehensive e-commerce and marketing automation solutions,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, Executive Vice President and Client Services Group President, Canon U.S.A.“By integrating high-quality print with online platforms, BFC enables clients to streamline their marketing operations and achieve greater efficiency.”

About BFC

Celebrating 50 years of innovation, BFC is a leading provider of integrated print and communications management. BFC empowers clients across Associations, Franchises, Healthcare, Insurance, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Education to streamline marketing operations, strengthen brand management, and drive efficiency through configurable solutions. Discover more at bfcprint.com.

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon U.S.A. production inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit .

