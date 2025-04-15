Heritage Financial Ranked #4 In Massachusetts On Forbes' 2025 Top Advisor Rankings

WESTWOOD, Mass., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Services is honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of the top 10 wealth advisors in Massachusetts . Among the 162 wealth advisors ranked in the state of Massachusetts, Heritage Financial Services' Founder & Chairman, Chuck Bean, ranked #4.

"I believe this continued recognition from Forbes is a testament to the strength of our team and the genuine care and responsibility we've had for every Heritage client for nearly three decades," says Chuck Bean. "During times of uncertainty, trusted advice becomes more valuable than ever. That's what we strive for every day at Heritage: helping families sift through the headlines and stay focused on their goals with clarity and confidence, throughout all market environments."

Heritage Financial is an independent wealth management firm managing $3 billion in assets for clients nationwide. Physical offices are in Westwood, Woburn, and Rockland, MA.

Forbes' "America's Top Wealth Advisor Rankings by State" are compiled by SHOOK® Research and based on surveys completed by over 27,586 financial advisors. The rankings consider both quantitative factors-including assets under management, client retention, and growth-and qualitative factors such as regulatory record, professional designations, philanthropic contributions, and impact on clients' lives. The 2025 rankings were awarded in April, based on data as of June 30, 2024.

About Heritage Financial Services, LLC:

Heritage Financial is focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families nationwide. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the Heritage team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Phone: 781-619-1349



SOURCE Heritage Financial Services

