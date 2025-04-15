Revolutionary Probiotic Purification Systems Redefine Indoor Air Quality

EnviroBiotics Launches E-Biotic Pro and Biologic Mini Gen 2, Using Nature's Own Microorganisms to Combat Indoor Pollutants without Harsh Chemicals

ANDOVER, N.J., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroBiotics, the leader in bio-based indoor purification, announced the launch of two revolutionary products: the E-Biotic Pro, an HVAC-connected probiotic purification system, and the Biologic Mini Gen 2, a smarter, more powerful portable purifier. These innovations harness nature's probiotics to deliver cleaner, healthier indoor environments-without toxic chemicals-perfect for homes, offices, schools, and beyond.

EnviroBiotics' systems go beyond traditional disinfectants, using safe, naturally occurring probiotics to restore ecological balance. These beneficial microorganisms neutralize bacteria, viruses, mold spores, and allergens (like pollen, pet dander, and dust mites) reducing asthma triggers and respiratory discomfort without harsh chemicals. In a study by Indoor Biotechnologies , allergen concentration dropped dramatically after just eight days of continuous use. Another study from Genova University's Department of Experimental Medicine found that viruses on objects and surfaces were neutralized by 67% within 15 minutes of exposure to EnviroBiotics and neutralized by 97.7% after three hours of use.

The E-Biotic Pro integrates seamlessly with HVAC systems, dispersing EnviroBiotics' proprietary environmental probiotics to purify ducts, air, surfaces, and objects across entire buildings. By targeting pathogens, allergens, and biofilm at the source, it ensures continuous, whole-space protection-ideal for residential homes, hospitals, gyms, and commercial spaces.

"The E-Biotic Pro is a game-changer for healthy indoor living," said Michael Hoffman, Founder and CEO of EnviroBiotics. "By tackling contamination inside HVAC systems and spreading beneficial probiotics throughout the home, office, or other building, we are redefining what it means to have a truly clean indoor environment. Our breakthrough technology doesn't just mask or temporarily remove pollutants – it actively creates a balanced microbiome that continuously works to improve air quality and surface cleanliness."

The Biologic Mini Gen 2 takes portable purification to the next level, designed for spaces up to 300 square feet, like bedrooms, nurseries, hotel rooms, and vehicles. This second-generation model boasts ultra-quiet operation, efficient probiotic vapor dispersal, and new features: Low Battery and Probiotic Fluid Indicators for easy maintenance, and a Nighttime Mode that disables all lights for uninterrupted sleep. Its natural probiotics settle into fabrics and surfaces, outcompeting harmful microbes and allergens for a fresher, safer environment.

In celebration of the E-Biotic Pro and Biologic Mini Gen 2 launch, EnviroBiotics is offering a limited-time promotion of 15% off all single-room Probiotic Purification Units (Biologic Mini , Biotica 800 , and BA-2080 ) through May 31 with code LAUNCH15. Consumers can explore the full lineup and learn how EnviroBiotics can transform their spaces year-round at envirobiotics.

About EnviroBiotics

EnviroBiotics is a trailblazing company dedicated to revolutionizing environmental health through the power of beneficial microorganisms. EnviroBiotics began as a mission to leverage cutting-edge probiotic technology to create cleaner, healthier living spaces. What started as a small research initiative has grown into a global leader in air quality and wellness solutions, blending scientific innovation with a passion for sustainability. Initially focused on commercial and industrial applications under the name BetterAir, EnviroBiotics rebranded in 2025 to reflect its expanded vision and entry into the consumer market. Today, they empower households and businesses alike. Their commitment to research, sustainability, and consumer well-being drives them to redefine how people interact with the spaces they live in, one beneficial microbe at a time. For more information, visit envirobiotics.

