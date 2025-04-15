403
Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Co. SAOG Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Co. SAOG is proud to announce that it has officially been awarded the ISO 27001:2022 certification, the international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).
This achievement reflects the company’s strong commitment to protecting information assets, ensuring data privacy, and implementing best-in-class security practices across the organization.
On this occasion, Al Maha extends its sincere appreciation and gratitude to all employees and team members whose dedication and collaboration made this milestone possible.
Together, we continue building a safer and more resilient digital future.
