FIFA WORLD CUP 2026TM NEW YORK NEW JERSEY POSTER UNVEILED

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The unveiling took place at iconic locations, including One Times Square-home of the world-famous New Year's Eve Ball. The digital poster will be on display, offering passersby a chance to see it every time they look up. It also debuted at MetLife Stadium-set to host 9 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and 8 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including both Finals.

"The FIFA World Cup is not just about the game-it's about energy, culture, and the communities that make it unforgettable," said Rich Tu. "As someone who grew up in NJ, I wanted the poster to reflect the vibrancy and diversity that define this region. If you look closely, you'll find visual nods to both NY and NJ-each element intentionally expressive and distinct. I'm proud to contribute to a moment that celebrates the tournament and honors the spirit of our region on a global stage."

"This poster is a bold celebration of everything that makes the NYNJ region so dynamic-our diversity, creativity, and unmistakable energy," said Bettina Garibaldi, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of the NYNJ Host Committee. "Rich Tu's design captures the essence of who we are: a region that stands out. It reflects the communities we're proud to represent, and it sets the tone for how we'll engage, excite, and inspire fans on the road to 2026."

About the Artist: Rich Tu

Rich Tu is an award-winning artist and creative based in Brooklyn, NY. Raised in New Jersey, Tu earned his BFA in Communication from Rutgers University before completing his Master's in Illustration at the School of Visual Arts (SVA) in New York.

Rich is deeply involved in the creative community through the studio Sunday Afternoon, teaching design at SVA and co-founding the COLORFUL Awards with The One Club for Creativity, an initiative dedicated to creating opportunities for early-career artists from diverse backgrounds. His solo exhibit Human Response was recently nominated for a Webby Award, and his work has been recognized by ADC Young Guns, D&AD, CLIOs, Webby Awards, The Society of Illustrators, and more.

Bringing the Art to the People

The official NYNJ poster will be available for purchase starting April 19, 2025. Fans can register their interest to purchase their piece of history by visiting this link .

For those eager to see it in person, the poster is on display at 352 Marin Blvd. in Jersey City-a fitting first location in one of New Jersey's most diverse cities and home to the state's largest Filipino community. The city also holds personal significance for artist Rich Tu, a proud first-generation Filipino American.

To further elevate the moment, the design will also be displayed at Poster House NYC, the nation's premier museum dedicated to poster art. There, it will live as part of the museum's permanent collection, celebrating the intersection of art, sport, and culture long after the final whistle of 2026.

ABOUT THE FIFA WORLD CUP 2026TM NEW YORK NEW JERSEY HOST COMMITTEE

FIFA World Cup 2026TM will be the biggest sporting event ever - three Host Countries, 16 Host Cities, 48 teams, and 104 matches will unite an entire continent to showcase a momentous new tournament format. The FIFA World Cup 2026TM New York New Jersey Host Committee is the local organizing body responsible for delivering eight FIFA World Cup 2026TM matches in the NYNJ region, including the Final match. The organization coordinates between key city and state stakeholders and FIFA to ensure world-class planning and delivery of infrastructure, facilities, and services. The committee's goal is to create the most engaging, accessible, and impactful FIFA World Cup 2026TM experience for all fans, athletes, partners, and NYNJ communities.

