Govt To Hold Consultation On Iron And Steel Pipes Quality Control Order

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a key stakeholder meeting to discuss the draft Iron and Steel Pipes, Tubes and Fittings (Quality Control) Order, 2025. The consultation, scheduled for May 1st, 2025, will be chaired by Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT.

According to a recent meeting notice issued by the department, the session will be conducted in a hybrid format, allowing participants to join either in person at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, or virtually.

Those wishing to attend physically must submit their names and vehicle details by April 29th to facilitate entry arrangements.

The draft Quality Control Order (QCO) aims to establish mandatory certification requirements for various iron and steel pipes, tubes, and fittings in India.

The proposed regulation will require these products to conform to specified Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and carry the Standard Mark under a license from the Bureau as per Scheme-I of Schedule-II of the BIS Conformity Assessment Regulations.

The draft order identifies twelve categories of iron and steel products including pipes for water and sewage, spiral welded pipes, cast iron fittings, and steel tubes for various applications including petroleum and natural gas industries.

Implementation timelines vary, with general industry expected to comply within six months of notification, small enterprises within nine months, and micro enterprises within twelve months.

The QCO includes exemptions for products imported for research and development purposes (limited to 100 units per year) and for goods manufactured domestically for export.

The Bureau of Indian Standards has been designated as both the certifying and enforcing authority for the order.

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to participate in this important consultation as the government moves forward with quality control measures intended to enhance standards in the iron and steel pipe sector.

