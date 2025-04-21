403
Two Injured In Egaila Substation Explosion - Electricity Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- An explosion in Egaila's main substation led to the injury of two engineers conducting periodic maintenance, and resulting in a power outage in all parts of the Egaila area, said the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy in a statement, Monday.
Ministry spokesperson eng. Fatima Johar Hayat said in a press release that the injured were immediately transferred to Al-Adan Hospital.
The statement added that Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem and Undersecretary Dr. Adel Al-Zamel were present at the accident site to inspect and assess the damage.
Emergency teams of Kuwait Fire Force and the Ministry of Interior were immediately at the site as well and took all necessary measures to contain the situation and ensure safety of the workers.
Undersecretary Al-Zamel directed the formation of a specialized investigation committee to determine the causes of the accident, and take legal action against any proven faults in this matter. (end)
