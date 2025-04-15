Allogram, Inc. Awarded Large Business Retailer Of The Year For 2024-2025

Allogram's Logo

Allogram, Inc., a top provider of customized awards, is honored to have received the Gold Obelisk Award for Large Business Retailer of the Year for 2024-2025.

ODENTON, MD, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allogram, Inc., a leading provider of awards and personalized products, has been awarded the Gold Obelisk Award for Large Business Retailer of the Year for 2024-2025. With 40 years of experience and two locations in Maryland and Virginia, Allogram has set the standard for innovation and customer service in the recognition industry.

By delivering quality products with cutting-edge technology and expert craftsmanship, Allogram has built its reputation as a state-of-the-art provider of custom awards , personalization products, and recognition items. Allogram is proud to have an exceptional showroom to meet the needs of every customer and deliver a range of awards for any occasion.

“It's an honor to be the recipient of the Gold Obelisk Award for Large Business Retailer of the Year,” said Amanda Gianotti, owner of Allogram.“We're committed to serving our customers with excellence and being recognized amongst our peers means so much.”

Allogram is proud to be more than just a retailer for awards and personalized products, but to be a guide within the industry. The company offers fabrication services and guidance to their peers. Gianotti plays an active role in supporting her colleagues and is dedicated to collaboration and industry growth through her position as the President of the Award Associates of America.

This recognition as the Large Business Retailer of the Year for 2024-2025 is a testament to Allogram's leadership and dedication to its community. Gianotti and the team at Allogram are determined to keep up their unwavering commitment to excellence for many years to come.

About Allogram, Inc.

Allogram, Inc. is a trusted provider of corporate awards , recognition products, and personalized memorabilia with locations in Maryland and Virginia. The team is available to help customers find the perfect award, offering custom designs to best fit the occasion and deliver a high-quality product efficiently at an affordable price.

