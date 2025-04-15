403
France Warns Algeria of 'consequences' Regarding Expelling of Officials
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot issued a warning on Tuesday, signaling that retaliatory steps may be taken following Algeria’s decision to remove 12 French representatives from its soil.
The move by Algerian authorities comes in response to the recent charging of three individuals in Paris, one of whom had been employed at an Algerian consulate in France.
These individuals are facing accusations tied to terrorism. Based on the French national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office, the charges—filed last Friday—include arrest, abduction, unlawful confinement, and association with a terrorist group.
Barrot criticized the expulsion as "very regrettable" and cautioned that it could lead to "consequences."
During an interview, he stated, "The Algerian authorities decided to react to an independent judicial procedure by expelling 12 French officials. This is a very regrettable decision, which compromises the dialogue we had started."
He went on to emphasize the autonomy of the French legal system, adding, "Justice is independent, and the legal proceedings have nothing to do with relations between two governments."
The expelled French personnel were reportedly instructed to vacate Algerian territory within a 48-hour timeframe.
Barrot warned that if Algeria moves forward with the expulsions, France may be compelled to enact reciprocal actions. "If Algeria insists on carrying out these expulsions, we will have no choice but to take similar measures," he said.
Meanwhile, Algeria has pointed the finger at French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, accusing him of being solely accountable for the escalating diplomatic tensions.
