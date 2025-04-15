Global Packaging Nets Market To Reach $1.3 Billion By 2034 At 5.2% CAGR, Driven By Seafood, Meat, And E-Commerce Sector Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for fresh produce and perishable goods
3.2.1.2 Growing consumer preference for convenient and easy-to-handle packaging
3.2.1.3 Expansion of the agricultural sector and post-harvest packaging needs
3.2.1.4 Growth of e-commerce
3.2.1.5 Expansion of the seafood and meat industry
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial investment in advanced packaging machinery
3.2.2.2 Environmental concerns regarding single-use plastic waste
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Natural materials
5.3 Synthetic materials
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Extruded nets
6.3 Knitted nets
6.4 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Food packaging
7.2.1 Fruits & vegetables
7.2.2 Meat & seafood
7.2.3 Others
7.3 Non-food packaging
7.3.1 Industrial goods
7.3.2 Consumer goods
7.3.3 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Chemco Group
9.2 CL Industries
9.3 Giro Group
9.4 GSH Group
9.5 H Polesy
9.6 Indonet Plastic Industries
9.7 Intermas Nets
9.8 LC Packaging
9.9 Lenzing Group
9.10 Norplex
9.11 Packnatur
9.12 Paardekooper
9.13 Pinpak
9.14 SKAPS Industries
9.15 Starlinger
