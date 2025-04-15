Durgesh Kumar Deals With A New ‘Pradhan Ji’ In ‘The Networker’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Durgesh Kumar, who is known for 'Panchayat', has a new 'Pradhan ji' in the upcoming movie 'The Networker'.

The trailer of the film was unveiled recently, and it explores the complexities of the multi-level marketing (MLM) industry. The film delves into the psychological and financial struggles faced by individuals who enter the MLM world, often with dreams of financial independence but encountering unexpected challenges.

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Vindhya Tiwari, Atul Srivastva, Vedika Bhandari, Brijendra Kala, Ishtiyaq Khan, Nikhat Khan, Bhavini Goswami and Rishabh Pathak.

Talking about the film, Durgesh Kumar said,“This is a great film. It explores the positives and negatives of MLM (Multi-Level Marketing), job scarcity, and job opportunities. I loved the Trailer, it has great songs, and features talented actors like Vikram Kochhar, Atul Srivastava, Brijendra Kala, and actress Vidhi. Overall, it's a fantastic film”.

Bijendra Kala shared that through this film, the team aims to highlight how MLM (Multi-Level Marketing) scams deceive people on social media and how one can protect themselves from them.

Vikram Kochhar said,“I'm thrilled about the trailer for my upcoming movie, 'The Networker'. The response has been decent, and the trailer effectively conveys the film's premise, building excitement among the audience. There's more to the film, and I'm excited for the release. Despite a limited budget, I believe we've done a great job exploring the topic of MLM and delivering a strong message. I'm hopeful the audience will love it, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed for its success”.

The film is produced by Gutargoo Entertainment, in association with Navritu Films.

Ishtiyaq Khan,“I loved the trailer because it effectively conveys the essence of the film in a short span, making viewers feel that the upcoming film is worth watching due to its great subject. I'm giving it a perfect 10 out of 10. I hope the film will be a huge commercial success”.

Directed by Vikas Kumar Vishwakarma and produced by Vikash Malik and Sharad Malik, 'The Networker' is set to release on May 2, 2025 in cinemas.