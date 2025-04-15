403
U.S. Introduces Additional Tariffs on Key Industrial Imports
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Trump administration took steps to introduce additional tariffs targeting the importation of semiconductors and pharmaceutical goods.
This move initiates a process that may result in heightened duties on various products entering the United States from countries across the globe.
The latest action aligns with Leader Donald Trump's broader effort to reshape trade practices and reinforce domestic production.
In a formal statement, White House spokesperson Kush Desai emphasized, "President Trump has long been clear about the importance of reshoring manufacturing that is critical to our country’s national and economic security."
He continued by noting that the Department of Commerce is proceeding with a public feedback phase as part of the Section 232 inquiries into products related to pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.
These reviews are designed to determine whether such imports pose risks to U.S. national interests.
Desai further stated, "The entire administration is committed to working on Trump Time to secure our economic future and restore American Greatness." He commented.
The initiatives began formally with the release of federal announcements notifying the public that national security evaluations have commenced concerning the import of pharmaceutical products and ingredients, as well as semiconductors and the machinery used to produce them.
Based on the notices, these inquiries officially started on April 1.
Based on the notices, these inquiries officially started on April 1.
