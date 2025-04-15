BFI Interim Committee Holds First Meet, Takes Key Decisions To Rejuvenate Domestic Circuit

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The World Boxing-led Interim Committee, entrusted with the responsibility of getting Indian boxing back on track, held its first meeting on Monday and took significant decisions to revitalise the grassroots structure and boosting India's medal prospects at upcoming international competitions.

World Boxing had set up the Interim Committee under the chairmanship of Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh on April 7 to run day to day affairs of the federation and also resolve all issues that are currently ailing the boxing's growth pathway.

"On Monday, the committee convened virtually and took concrete decisions that were affecting the functioning of Indian boxing which had meet a deadlock since the beginning of this year," the BFI release read.

"The committee took decisions to immediately rejuvenate the domestic circuit as well as restart the elite boxing system. It was also decided that the selections of coaches and support staff for the Elite Men and Women National Coaching Camps will be actioned with immediate effect," it added.

The committee was composed with immediate effect for a period not exceeding 90 days. It should submit its first report to World Boxing within 30 days of the formation of the committee, outlining the steps taken, processes adopted, and the roadmap ahead.

Other key decisions that were taken at the meeting including, effective participation of India's budding boxers in the U-15 and U-17 Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan, commencing 17th April 2025, also ensuring smooth conduct of the Youth U-19 National Championships with maximum participation and disbursing the REC Scholarship funds to the athletes, which has been pending for last couple of months.

The committee also decided to release the REC grant for grassroots equipment support to selected and approved academies to strengthen and promote boxing to newer locations in the country.