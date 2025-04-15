Elderly Lawyer Shoots Himself Dead In J&K's Kishtwar

Ghulam Nabi Zargar shot himself at his residence in the Alyarabad locality of Kishtwar town around 11 pm on Monday, the officials said.

According to preliminary investigation, the octogenarian was suffering from depression and used his 12-bore gun to end his life, police said.

The body was shifted to hospital and handed over to Zargar's family for last rites after completion of post-mortem and other legal formalities, the officials said.

Police have started inquest proceedings in this connection, they said.

