Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Elderly Lawyer Shoots Himself Dead In J&K's Kishtwar

Elderly Lawyer Shoots Himself Dead In J&K's Kishtwar


2025-04-15 01:12:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- An elderly lawyer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed gun in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Tuesday.

Ghulam Nabi Zargar shot himself at his residence in the Alyarabad locality of Kishtwar town around 11 pm on Monday, the officials said.

According to preliminary investigation, the octogenarian was suffering from depression and used his 12-bore gun to end his life, police said.

The body was shifted to hospital and handed over to Zargar's family for last rites after completion of post-mortem and other legal formalities, the officials said.

Police have started inquest proceedings in this connection, they said.

Read Also 80-Year-Old Former School Principal Kills Ailing Wife, Ends Life Ex-MLA Gurez Shoots Self Dead

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN15042025000215011059ID1109430133

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search